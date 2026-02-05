MLB The Show 26 Editions: All Editions & Pre-Order Rewards

Primary Subject: MLB The Show 26 (Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions)

MLB The Show 26 (Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions) Key Update: Aaron Judge returns as cover athlete for a launch featuring 4-day early access and 20,000 Stubs for Digital Deluxe pre-orders.

Aaron Judge returns as cover athlete for a launch featuring 4-day early access and 20,000 Stubs for Digital Deluxe pre-orders. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: February 5, 2026

February 5, 2026 Quick Answer: MLB The Show 26 launches March 17, 2026.

MLB The Show 26's pre-launch phase is officially on, and Sony San Diego Studios has already revealed plenty of information about the game, such as the gameplay trailer, changes coming to Franchise and RTTS mode, as well as the game's Editions.

Similar to what happened in previous titles, the new entry in the MLB The Show franchise will have two editions, Standard and Digital Deluxe. They both have very different prices, perks, and pre-order rewards.

Without further ado, let's learn everything about the MLB The Show 26 editions.

MLB The Show 26 Standard Edition

Credit: Sony

The MLB The Show 26 Standard Edition costs $69.99 / £59.99 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and $59.99 / £49.99 for the Nintendo Switch. It includes the base edition of the game and 5 The Show Packs.

If you pre-order the Standard Edition, you will receive:

Gold Choice Pack

MLB The Show 26 Digital Deluxe Edition

The MLB The Show 26 Digital Deluxe Edition is considerably more expensive, as it costs $99.99 / £89.99 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. However, it offers much better perks, with the 4-day early access to the game being the one that stands out.

The Digital Deluxe Edition pre-order rewards include the following:

MLB The Show 26

20 The Show Packs

2 WBC Choice Packs

1 Legend Choice Pack

1 WBC Uniform Pack

1 Equipment Pack

Double Daily Rewards

1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin Pack

20K Stubs

Gold Choice Pack

Up to 4 days of early access

Pre-orders for both editions of MLB The Show 26 are already live, and they will be so until March 12. So, you can reserve your game right now if you so wish.

It's worth noting that, similar to what happened last year, MLB The Show 26 won't be on Game Pass, at least not at launch.