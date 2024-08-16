Madden 25 Ultimate Team - The Season of BOOM has Arrived!

Madden 25 has officially launched, and Season 1 of Ultimate Team has already arrived at the game, introducing exciting programs, great cards, unique events, and a Field Pass that contains a plethora of rewards.

This is a great way to start Madden 25 off, especially for MUT players, who can expect Season 1 to introduce even more spectacular content down the road.

Season 1 of Madden 25 has already gone live, providing players a chance to earn some good cards, participate in unique events, and upgrade their squads by earning great rewards.

MUT players have a lot of content to experience, and can also improve their squads in the process, which is great.

Season 1 Field Pass

The Season 1 Field Pass contains some spectacular rewards, especially for this phase in the game, with the highlight being five 80 OVR cards, which can be upgraded to 85 OVR with upgrade tokens players can earn in the Field Pass.

Players will also be able to earn many coins and packs, that can help them upgrade their squad. Furthermore, users can earn tickets, which can be traded for upgrade tokens, and many different packs, in the MUT store.

Since the Season 1 Field Pass contains a lot of rewards, completing it as fast as possible is a great way for users to significantly improve their team.

Here are the cards the Madden 25 Season 1 Field Pass introduced:

Madden 25 Season 1 Field Pass Cards Christian McCaffrey - HB - 49ers Mike Alstott - FB - Buccaneers Ray Lewis - MLB - Ravens Hines Ward - WR - Steelers Maxx Crosby - LE - Raiders

Season 1 Programs

As mentioned further above, Season 1 of Madden 25 Ultimate Team introduced a lot of programs to the mode, such as Season of BOOM, Campus Heroes, and AKA.

In the Season of BOOM program players need to complete challenges to earn some fantastic rewards.

To help players complete these challenges, and secure all the rewards, players receive a welcome pack, which contains a 79 OVR Jabrill Peppers, which can be upgraded to an 83 OVR.

This program includes spectacular cards, and some can only be obtained via Sets or packs.

The AKA program is based on players with famous nicknames, and it's expected most of them will be legends of the game. As for the Campus Heroes program, as the name indicates, it introduces the best College players of all time, as well as some entertaining challenges.

Here is everything players need to know about the Season 1 of Madden 25 Ultimate Team.

Madden 25 Interview Questions And Answers For Superstar Mode | Madden 25 Best Sliders For Realistic Gameplay | Best Playbooks In Madden 25 | Master The Juke Mechanic In Madden 25 | How To Audible In Madden 25 | Madden 25 - Cheapest Fastest Players In Franchise | All Relocation Cities In Madden 25 | How To High Throw In Madden 25