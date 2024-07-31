Madden 25 Best Offensive Linemen Includes Big Surprises

The Madden 25 rating week is at full steam, and after EA Sports revealed the best wide receivers, safeties, running backs, and defensive linemen, today was the day to announce the best offensive linemen in Madden 25.

These players will make sure your quarterback is safe and has the time necessary to make the best play. Getting past them is a hard task, even for the best defensive linemen in the game.

So let's take a look at the 10 best offensive linemen in Madden 25.

Trent Williams (99 OVR)

Trent Williams has a Hall of Fame career and the 49ers player has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL for a long time.

After a spectacular 2023 season, where he helped the 49ers reach yet another Super Bowl final, it's easy to see why Williams sits on the defensive linemen throne.

Zack Martin (97 OVR)

In second place, we have none other than the Dallas Cowboys superstar right guard, Zack Martin, with an impressive 97 OVR. Martin is incredibly fast, and his blocking attributes, as well as his strength, are astonishing.

Martin is coming off a great 2023 season, where he made his ninth Pro Bowl and his seventh First Team All-Pro. So a second place is this list feels appropriate.

Penei Sewell (96 OVR)

Closing out the top three, we have the Detroit Lions' rising star, Penei Sewell, who is coming off a career year in 2023.

Sewell cemented himself as an elite offensive linemen, helped the Lions get their first playoff victory in 32 years, and was selected for his first Team AP All-Pro, and his second Pro Bowl.

Taking all of this into consideration, a 96 OVR for Sewell in Madden 25 seems more than deserved.

Lane Johnson (95 OVR)

Lane Johnson has been an elite offensive linemen for a long time, and the Philadelphia Eagles superstar right tackle is a player every quarterback wants to have in their offensive line.

Johnson's blocking attributes are astonishing, and getting past him will be an incredibly hard task, even for the best defensive linemen in Madden 25. He is also excellent at blocking for his running back, which will definitely help your running game.

Tyron Smith (95 OVR)

Closing out the top five, we have Tyron Smith from the New York Jets.

Smith is yet another veteran offensive linemen to make this list, and it's easy to understand why, as he had an amazing 2023 season, having an incredible 79% run block rating.

Because of that, Smith run blocking attributes in Madden 25 are great, making him the perfect offensive linemen to get in Franchise mode, if your offensive line is struggling.

Tristan Wirfs (94 OVR)

In sixth place, we have Tristan Wirfs, who is also a 94 OVR. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle had a fantastic 2023 season, making his third straight Pro Bowl.

Wirfs has great blocking attributes, but what really stands out is his speed, which for an offensive linemen, is quite impressive. He is also incredibly strong and possesses great awareness.

Chris Lindstorm (94 OVR)

The Atlanta Falcons right guard, Chris Lindstrom, occupies the seventh place in this list.

Lindstrom is astonishingly fast for an offensive linemen, with 77 speed, and 81 acceleration, and also poses great blocking attributes such as 98 run block finesse, 98 lead block, 96 run block, and 90 impact block.

Laremy Tunsil (94 OVR)

Coming in at eighth place, we have the Houston Texans superstar left tackle, Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil excels in pass blocking, but he also possesses some very solid attributes when it comes to running block.

He had a great 2023 season, which earned him his fourth Pro Bowl appearance, and of course, also played a huge role in his 94 OVR in Madden 25.

Frank Ragnow (93 OVR)

The Detroit Lions had a spectacular 2023 season, and center Frank Ragnow played a huge role in it, so much so, that he made his third Pro Bowl.

Ragnow is fast, strong, and incredibly tough. His blocking attributes are good, especially his run block and run block finesse. So if you want an offensive linemen who can hold the defensive line, and create some space for your running back, Ragnow is your guy.

Creed Humphrey (92 OVR)

Closing this list we have two-time Super Bowl champion Creed Humphrey, center of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Humphrey had a fantastic 2023 season, helping the Chiefs go back-to-back, and cementing himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. He was also selected for his second Pro Bowl.

So a place in the top ten list is well deserved.

What do you think of the Madden 25 offensive linemen rankings, and which players or places would you change? Let us know in the comments below.

Will Madden 25 be on PS4? | Everything You Need to Know About the Madden 25 Editions | Madden 25 Reveal Trailer is Here and Gives Fans First Look at the Game! | Madden 25 Gameplay Improvements Sound Like Smoke & Mirrors