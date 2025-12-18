Winter Wildcards doesn't just bring new holiday-themed cards, but will also re-release several from past FC 26 campaigns. A large chunk of them is fodder for your SBC grind.

Many of these cards, however, can still walk into your team. For those who have fallen behind the power curve, you can add the needed stats and desired PlayStyles with Evolutions. Any popular player card with the right body type and animations (or 'aura' as they put it these days) will remain relevant with upgrades.

Per leaks, here are all the players from previous promos that you can pack with Team 1 of Winter Wildcards.

Full List Of Winter Wildcards 'Best Of' Team 1 Players

Credit: EA Sports

We have sorted all FC 26 Best Of Winter Wildcards players by their promo below. Keep in mind the list is based on leaks. They have been spot on almost all the time, but none of it is official.

Thunderstruck

Diego Maradona (CAM) (96 OVR)

(CAM) (96 OVR) Eusébio (ST) (92 OVR)

(ST) (92 OVR) Rivaldo (LW) (91 OVR)

(LW) (91 OVR) Camille Abily (CM) (91 OVR)

(CM) (91 OVR) Gareth Bale (RW) (89 OVR)

(RW) (89 OVR) David Beckham (RM) (89 OVR)

(RM) (89 OVR) Jude Bellingham (CM) (92 OVR)

(CM) (92 OVR) Alexia Putellas (CM) (92 OVR)

(CM) (92 OVR) Rodri (CDM) (91 OVR)

(CDM) (91 OVR) Alessia Russo (ST) (90 OVR)

(ST) (90 OVR) Jamal Musiala (CAM) (89 OVR)

(CAM) (89 OVR) Sam Kerr (ST) (88 OVR)

(ST) (88 OVR) Pedro Neto (RM) (88 OVR)

(RM) (88 OVR) Hakan Çalhanoğlu (CDM) (88 OVR)

(CDM) (88 OVR) Georgia Stanway (CDM) (88 OVR)

(CDM) (88 OVR) Theo Hernández (LB) (88 OVR)

(LB) (88 OVR) Giada Greggi (CM) (87 OVR)

(CM) (87 OVR) Barış Alper Yılmaz (LM) (86 OVR)

(LM) (86 OVR) Marco Asensio (RW) (85 OVR)

(RW) (85 OVR) Denis Zakaria (CDM) (85 OVR)

Star Performer

Kylian Mbappé (ST) (92 OVR)

(ST) (92 OVR) Vitinha (CM) (90 OVR)

(CM) (90 OVR) Declan Rice (CDM) (89 OVR)

(CDM) (89 OVR) José María Giménez (CB) (87 OVR)

(CB) (87 OVR) Dan Burn (CB) (86 OVR)

Ultimate Scream

Sakina Karchaoui (LB) (88 OVR)

(LB) (88 OVR) Antoine Griezmann (CAM) (87 OVR)

(CAM) (87 OVR) Nathan Tella (CAM) (86 OVR)

(CAM) (86 OVR) Madison Haley (RW) (85 OVR)

(RW) (85 OVR) Géraldine Reuteler (CAM) (85 OVR)

(CAM) (85 OVR) Nicolas Seiwald (CDM) (85 OVR)

(CDM) (85 OVR) Timothy Weah (RB) (85 OVR)

(RB) (85 OVR) Daniel Svensson (CM) (84 OVR)

(CM) (84 OVR) Danny da Costa (RB) (84 OVR)

(RB) (84 OVR) Marek Hamšík (CM) (88 OVR)

Cornerstones

Bruno Fernandes (CAM) (88 OVR)

(CAM) (88 OVR) Karim Adeyemi (RM) (86 OVR)

(RM) (86 OVR) Alejandro Balde (LB) (86 OVR)

(LB) (86 OVR) Wendie Renard (CB) (86 OVR)

(CB) (86 OVR) Corentin Tolisso (CM) (85 OVR)

Festival of Football

Irene Paredes (CB) (88 OVR)

(CB) (88 OVR) Leah Williamson (CB) (88 OVR)

(CB) (88 OVR) Pernille Harder (ST) (87 OVR)

(ST) (87 OVR) Nicolás Otamendi (CB) (86 OVR)

(CB) (86 OVR) Jordan Henderson (CDM) (85 OVR)

Ratings Reload

Désiré Doué (RW) (87 OVR)

(RW) (87 OVR) Kenan Yıldız (CAM) (87 OVR)

(CAM) (87 OVR) Alejandro Grimaldo (LM) (87 OVR)

(LM) (87 OVR) Hugo Ekitiké (ST) (86 OVR)

(ST) (86 OVR) Antony Matheus dos Santos (RW) (86 OVR)

(RW) (86 OVR) Denzel Dumfries (RB) (86 OVR)

(RB) (86 OVR) Oscar Bobb (RW) (85 OVR)

(RW) (85 OVR) Francisco Conceição (RM) (85 OVR)

(RM) (85 OVR) Mary Alice Vignola (LB) (85 OVR)

(LB) (85 OVR) Manaka Matsukubo (LW) (83 OVR)

(LW) (83 OVR) Tyler Morton (CDM) (83 OVR)

UEFA Primetime

William Saliba (CB) (88 OVR)

(CB) (88 OVR) Éder Militão (CB) (87 OVR)

(CB) (87 OVR) Xavi Simons (CAM) (86 OVR)

(CAM) (86 OVR) Dennis Man (RM) (86 OVR)

(RM) (86 OVR) Elimbi Gilbert (LB) (86 OVR)

(LB) (86 OVR) Cédric Bakambu (ST) (85 OVR)

(ST) (85 OVR) Max Aarons (RB) (84 OVR)

(RB) (84 OVR) Matheus Silva (CB) (84 OVR)

That's all the 'Best Of' cards available alongside Team 1 of Winter Wildcards. A new batch of these may or may not release with Team 2. We'll continue to keep you updated on the promo.

Meanwhile, check out the live trackers for UEFA Primetime and Thunderstruck to know whether some of the listed cards will get further upgrades.