The Fountain of Youth Evolution in FC 26 has a unique requirement. Generally, only certain positions and stats are gated from upgrades. This one has an age restriction, and the improvements are themed around it.

Yes, that means Gramps and Granny in your club will no longer feel like they have lost a yard and get gassed minutes into the game. Continue reading to know all the requirements, upgrades, and the best players for the Fountain of Youth Evolution.

FC 26 Fountain of Youth Evolution Requirements & Upgrades

Credit: EA Sports

Requirements

Overall Rating: Max 85

Max 85 PlayStyles: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Rarity: Not World Tour Silver Stars

Not World Tour Silver Stars Position: Not GK

Not GK Date of Birth: Before 23 January 1994

The age requirement for the Fountain of Youth Evolution is players who are nearing 32 years of age, subject to the date mentioned above. Not exactly too old, we admit.

Upgrades

Overall: +5 (86)

+5 (86) Acceleration: +50 (88)

+50 (88) Sprint Speed: +50 (88)

+50 (88) Agility: +25 (82)

+25 (82) Balance: +25 (82)

+25 (82) Stamina: +50 (95)

+50 (95) PlayStyle+: Relentless (1)

Relentless (1) PlayStyles: Relentless, Quick Step (7)

Best Players for The FC 26 Fountain of Youth Evolution

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The five most standout players for the Fountain of Youth Evolution in FC 26 are:

Francesco Acerbi (Gold)

(Gold) Wendie Renard (Gold)

(Gold) Cristiano Ronaldo (Gold)

(Gold) N'Golo Kanté (Gold)

(Gold) Karim Benzema (Gold)

The perfect candidates here are low-paced strikers or defensive players. Wingers and fullbacks would ideally need more pace. Another thing to keep in mind is the PlayStyle+. While Relentless+ is good to have, there are other PS+ that are a much bigger priority for every position. Base Relentless is enough as well.

A workaround for the PS+ would be to do a chain first that adds a suitable PS+ or do the upgrade on someone who already has a better one.

Francesco Acerbi and Wendie Renard are the frontrunners for the upgrade for all the reasons we mentioned above. Both have good defensive numbers, a good PS+, and the right height and physical build required for the position.

Both Kanté and Benzema also tick the boxes. As for Cristiano Ronaldo, his animations and body type make him an elite pick whenever he is eligible. The Portuguese does lack a good selection of PlayStyles, but being only 86 OVR means that it is solvable with chains.

The Evolution is free and can be done twice. It is an excellent opportunity to bring pace to some slow cards and make them meta-potential.

That's everything about the Fountain of Youth Evolution in FC 26.