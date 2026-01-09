The FC 26 Alexis Sánchez Warp SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Sevilla winger.

This card has good attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a good addition to any Ultimate Team squad, but especially for LALIGA EA SPORTS theme teams.

FC 26 Alexis Sánchez Warp SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Alexis Sánchez Warp SBC has great attributes, with 89 pace, 88 shooting, 88 passing, 91 dribbling, 60 defending, and 76 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Rapid+, Finesse Shot, Technical, First Touch, Trickster, Quick Step, and Relentless.

As for roles, this card has Inside Forward++, Shadow Striker++, False 9++, Winger+, and Playmaker+.

FC 26 Alexis Sánchez Warp SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit four squads to complete this Time Warp SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Alexis Sánchez Time Warp card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 163k coins.

