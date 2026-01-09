The FC 26 Alexis Sánchez Warp SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Sevilla winger.
This card has good attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a good addition to any Ultimate Team squad, but especially for LALIGA EA SPORTS theme teams.
FC 26 Alexis Sánchez Warp SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Alexis Sánchez Warp SBC has great attributes, with 89 pace, 88 shooting, 88 passing, 91 dribbling, 60 defending, and 76 physicality.
It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Rapid+, Finesse Shot, Technical, First Touch, Trickster, Quick Step, and Relentless.
As for roles, this card has Inside Forward++, Shadow Striker++, False 9++, Winger+, and Playmaker+.
FC 26 Alexis Sánchez Warp SBC Cheapest Solution
You only need to submit four squads to complete this Time Warp SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
85 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
After you submit this squad, you can claim the Alexis Sánchez Time Warp card and four packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 163k coins.
