Winter Wildcards is one of the major promos in FC 26 arriving before the highly anticipated Team of the Year kicks off. Much like any big campaign, there will be multiple teams released in batches, and some of your favorite cards from previous ones will return.

Of course, a promo as big as this means the power curve will go up a notch. Winter Wildcards is expected to bring 2 PlayStyles+ cards to the game.

All that said, here's everything you need to know about Winter Wildcards in FC 26, from the schedule to all the leaks.

FC 26 Winter Wildcards Schedule and Content

The Winter Wildcards promo in FC 26 is expected to arrive after the current Unbreakables campaign ends, which means it'll go live on December 19, 2025, at 6 PM GMT, 10 AM PT. New promos always begin at the same time and on Friday each week.

Likewise, for promos that have multiple themed squads, new teams are launched every week on Friday, at the above-mentioned time. In FC 25, Winter Wildcards had three teams, and per leaks, it'll follow the same format. The schedule will then look like this:

December 19, 2025: Team 1 release

December 26, 2025: Team 2 release

January 2, 2026: Team 3 release

Alongside each team, there will be a 'Best of' re-release, like we see in big promos like FUTTIES. It'll bring some of the cards from previous campaigns to the packs. Like the main promo, they'll also be released in batches and will be packable for a week.

In terms of cards themselves, we'll have regular players, ICONs, and Heroes. Baby and Prime versions of ICONs have been leaked for the promo. The former is a younger, lower-rated version of the player, while Prime will be your regular high-rated ICONs that none of us are packing. Some regular players will also have two versions with different positions.

You'll have an opportunity to do decent grind as Upgrade Pack SBCs in Daily Login and Crafting Upgrade are set to be available during Winter Wildcards. Outside of these, expect the usual player SBCs and Evolutions to be released throughout the promo. The maximum overall requirement for EVOs is also said to increase to 86 OVR during the promo.

All Leaked Players for FC 26 Winter Wildcards

Credit: EA / FutSheriff (on X)

Below are all players that have been leaked for Winter Wildcards so far:

Leaked Team 1 players

Active Player

Ousmane Dembélé (ST)

Ousmane Dembélé (LW)

Federico Valverde (RB)

Federico Valverde (CM)

Gabriel Magalhães (CB)

Alexis Mac Allister (CM)

Jonathan Tah (CB)

Clàudia Pina (CAM)

Clàudia Pina (ST)

Selma Bacha (LB)

Trinity Rodman (RM)

Trinity Rodman (LM)

Rafael Leão (LW)

Kingsley Coman (LM)

Armand Laurienté (LW)

Gerónimo Rulli (GK)

Gerard Moreno (ST)

Joshua King (ST)

ICONs

Zidane (CAM)

Ronaldinho (LW)

Ronaldinho (CAM, Baby)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (ST)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (ST, Baby)

Julie Foudy (CM)

Julie Foudy (CM, Baby)

Luis Figo (RW)

Heroes

Jürgen Kohler (CM)

Iván Córdoba (CB)

Iván Córdoba (RB)

Claudio Pizarro (ST)

Leaked SBC players

Paulo Dybala

Kadidiatou Diani

Alexander Isak

Keep in mind these are all leaks. While they have generally been spot on, last-minute changes can happen. More cards than the leaked ones can be featured in the promo. We'll keep you posted on everything about the promo.