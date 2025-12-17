Winter Wildcards is the next promo coming to FC 26, and it will land on Ultimate Team on December 19, 2025, at 6 PM GMT, 10 AM PT. This promo brings the holiday spirits, allowing you to also celebrate Christmas on FC 26 with themed cards, Evolutions, SBCs, and objectives, all based on the most wonderful time of the year.

In true Christmas spirit, leakers have decided to reveal most cards coming in the Winter Wildcard promo, giving you more time to prepare for your Ultimate Team Christmas shopping.

FC 26 Winter Wildcards Leaked Players

Credit: @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x

As the reliable leaks confirmed, there are plenty of fantastic cards coming in the three Winter Wildcard promo squads, including Heroes and Icons. Many of the cards the promo will introduce are meta cards, and they are expected to remain so until the release of the highly anticipated Team of the Year promo.

Zidane, Ronaldinho, and Dembele are the standout cards of the Winter Wildcards Team 1, which will also introduce three new Heroes to the game. Most cards in Team 1 are 88 OVR or higher, with all having a PlayStyle+. The promo has phenomenal cards for every type of Ultimate Team squad.

Here are all the leaked FC 26 Winter Wildcards players, so far:

Active Players

Ousmane Dembélé - ST - 91 OVR

Ousmane Dembélé - LW - 91 OVR

Federico Valverde - RB - 90 OVR

Federico Valverde - CM - 90 OVR

Gabriel Magalhães - CB - 89 OVR

Alexis Mac Allister - CM - 89 OVR

Jonathan Tah - CB - 89 OVR

Clàudia Pina - CAM - 88 OVR

Clàudia Pina - ST - 88 OVR

Selma Bacha - LB - 88 OVR

Trinity Rodman - RM - 88 OVR

Trinity Rodman - LM - 88 OVR

Rafael Leão - LW - 87 OVR

Kingsley Coman - LM - 87 OVR

Armand Laurienté - LW - 86 OVR

Gerónimo Rulli - GK - 85 OVR

Gerard Moreno - ST - 85 OVR

Joshua King - ST - 85 OVR

ICONs

Zidane - CAM - 95 OVR

Ronaldinho - LW - 94 OVR

Ronaldinho (Baby) - CAM - 90 OVR

Zlatan Ibrahimović - ST - 92 OVR

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Baby) - ST - 88 OVR

Julie Foudy - CM - 92 OVR

Julie Foudy (Baby) - CM - 88 OVR

Luis Figo - RW - 90 OVR

Heroes

Jürgen Kohler - CM - 88 OVR

Iván Córdoba - CB - 88 OVR

Iván Córdoba - RB - 88 OVR

Claudio Pizarro - ST - 88 OVR

Leaked SBC players

Kadidiatou Diani - RW - 89 OVR

Paulo Dybala - ST - 89 OVR

Alexander Isak - ST - 89 OVR

Joe Gomez

Hall

Courtois

Emre Can

Kudus

These are all the players leaks have revealed so far. As you can see above, there are plenty of high-rated cards, and most of them are accompanied by fantastic attributes and PlayStyles.

While these ratings are not official, these are very reliable leaks, and it's very rare that they miss the mark. These years, leaks have been incredibly accurate, and we don't think that will change anytime soon.

More players will be revealed soon, and we will update this article once that information is available. So, make sure to bookmark this article if you don't want to miss anything about the FC 26 Winter Wildcards promo cards.