Time Traveler is a Training Camp Evolution in FC 26. That means you can't start it through the Evolution tab in-game and have to instead head to the companion apps. One benefit of upgrades like these is that you don't need to play matches to boost stats.

All you have to do is toss your card and twiddle your thumbs until a set time has elapsed. Most of the Training Camp upgrades are hit or miss, but this one is good and has a short challenge time.

Below, we have listed the standout players for the Time Traveler Evolution in FC 26.

Time Traveler Evolution Upgrades in FC 26

Credit: EA / FUTBIN

Time Traveler Evolution has two levels of upgrades, and you have to wait for 12 minutes in real time for each:

Upgrade 1

Overall: +1

+1 Heading Accuracy: +15 (Max 87)

+15 (Max 87) Interceptions: +10 (Max 84)

+10 (Max 84) Standing Tackle: +15 (Max 87)

+15 (Max 87) PlayStyle: Anticipate (Max 7)

Upgrade 2

Jumping: +15 (Max 87)

+15 (Max 87) Stamina: +10 (Max 84)

+10 (Max 84) Strength: +10 (Max 85)

+10 (Max 85) PlayStyle: Aerial Fortress (Max 7)

Best Players For Time Traveler Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The five most standout FC 26 players for Time Traveler Evolution are:

Ruud Gullit (Silver Icon)

(Silver Icon) Paolo Maldini (Silver Icon)

(Silver Icon) Ashley Young (Time Warp)

(Time Warp) Theo Hernández (Gold)

(Gold) Jeremie Frimpong (Ultimate Scream)

Ideal players for the Evolution are defensive players who don't have massive defensive numbers. CDMs and fullbacks are the positions that fit the description the best. The defensive upgrade itself isn't huge enough to be worth it on a proper CB.

You also have to consider the PlayStyles. CB would naturally want Anticipate+, while for fullbacks and defensive mids, it is excellent as a base PS. Others, like Intercept+, are a higher priority PS+ for the position.

Silver Icons Ruud Gullit and Paolo Maldini are frontrunners because they can both make use of the upgrades and have high chain potential. While the two are always standouts among the Silver Stars, other defensively capable Icons are good shouts as well.

The remaining three fullbacks, Young, Hernández, and Frimpong, can perform their defensive role much better with the upgrade from the Evolution. All three can also be chained with other eligible EVOs.

Is Time Traveler Evolution worth doing in FC 26?

Yes, Time Traveler Evolution is worth doing in FC 26. It isn't expensive at just 20k coins, and the training time is also quick, taking only 24 minutes.

That's everything about Time Traveler Evolution and the best players for it.