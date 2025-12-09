FC 26 Thunderstruck Upgrade Tracker: All Live Upgrades

Much like FC Pro Live, Fantasy FC, and other live promos, Thunderstruck players also get upgrades in FC 26 depending on real-life results. The upgrades here are tied to domestic league performance.
There are no stats upgrades in Thunderstruck. Instead, the cards will get playstyles and roles, which are equally important. Keep reading to learn how the upgrades actually work and which Thunderstruck players have received them.
Thunderstruck Promo Upgrades in FC 26 Explained
FC 26 Thunderstruck players will get upgrades based on the domestic performances of their current or former club (for retired players like ICONs).
Here are the eligible upgrades and their requirements:
- Wins or draws 2 matches in the next 5 Domestic League matches: 1 Base PlayStyle
- Wins or draws 3 matches in the next 5 Domestic League matches: All Roles++ in all positions
- Scores 10 goals in the next 5 Domestic League matches: Plus 1 PS+ (Max 1 or base PlayStyle)
FC 26 Thunderstruck Upgrade Tracker
Name
Club
Upgrade 1 (PS)
Upgrade 2 (Roles++)
Upgrade 3 (PS+)
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli
Real Betis
1/2
1/3
5/10
Adrien Thomasson
Lens
Completed
2/3
4/10
Alexander Bah
Benfica
Completed
2/3
3/10
Alessia Russo
Arsenal Women
1/2
1/3
2/10
Alexia Putellas
Barça Femení
1/2
1/3
2/10
Amaiur Sarriegi
Atlético Madrid Women
1/2
1/3
2/10
Andrea Medina
Atlético Madrid Women
1/2
1/3
2/10
Athenea
Real Madrid Women
1/2
1/3
1/10
Barbara Bonasea
Juventus Women
1/2
1/3
1/10
Barış Alper Yılmaz
Galatasaray
Completed
2/3
4/10
Players with completed written in columns have met the requirements for upgrades, but they're not live yet. All teams have yet to conclude all their 5 matches. We'll keep you updated on that and everything else.
That's everything about the Thunderstruck upgrade tracker in FC 26.
