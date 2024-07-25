EA Confirm Double FC 25 Partnership as Two Licensed Clubs Return

Anticipation surrounding FC 25 is on the rise following the official reveal, and new details on EA's upcoming title continue to emerge ahead of its release in September.

This time, exciting news has broken out of Serie A which will be music to the ears of AS Roma fans, in particular!

AS Roma Return in FC 25

It has been announced that the AS Roma Men's and Women's teams will be fully licensed in FC 25 after a new and exclusive partnership was agreed between the Italian side and EA.

Revealing the news on social media, Roma's club account posted a video showcasing players of the Giallorossi representing the official kit and badge, which have not featured in the game for over four years.

Credit: EA AS Roma FC 25

Accompanying the video was a caption that translates to: "A love that never leaves you. A love for the Club. Come on, AS Roma is in FC 25."

AS Roma last appeared as a fully licensed team in FIFA 20 due to an exclusive partnership with eFootball. This meant the club was known as Roma FC in FIFA 21, 22, 23, and FC 24, featuring a generic stadium, kit, and crest throughout.

However, this will no longer be the case when FC 25 arrives, with Roma's real club name, kits, and badge making their long-awaited return.

The news comes after it was revealed Napoli were also making a comeback following the conclusion of their partnership with Konami. The Azzurri have not appeared as a fully licensed team since FIFA 22, but like AS Roma, they will return with full authenticity in FC 25.

Credit: EA Napoli FC 25

Whether or not the respective stadium of each team will join them in FC 25 remains unknown, but if the one used in both announcement videos is anything to go by, then it seems unlikely at this stage.

Are you excited to see AS Roma and Napoli return in FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!

