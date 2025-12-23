The FC 26 Joe Gomez Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Liverpool defender.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a tremendous addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially for Premier League theme teams.

FC 26 Joe Gomez Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Joe Gomez Winter Wildcards SBC has great attributes, with 85 pace, 37 shooting, 80 passing, 80 dribbling, 87 defending, and 84 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Anticipate+, Pinged Pass, Block, Intercept, Aerial Fortress, and Long Throw.

As for roles, this card has Fullback++, Falseback++, Wingback++, Attacking Wingback++, Defender++, Stopper++, Ball-Playing Defender++, Winger++, Wide Midfielder++, Wide Playmaker++, Inside Forward++, Inverted Wingback++, and Wide Back++.

FC 26 Joe Gomez Winter Wildcards SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit four squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Joe Gomez Winter Wildcards card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 190k coins.

