The FC 26 Emre Can Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

This card has great attributes, incredible PlayStyles, and great roles. It's a tremendous addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially for Bundesliga theme teams.

FC 26 Emre Can Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Emre Can Winter Wildcards SBC has good attributes, with 81 pace, 81 shooting, 80 passing, 82 dribbling, 86 defending, and 87 physicality.

It has incredible PlayStyles, possessing Intercept+, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, and Press Proven.

As for roles, this card has Ball-Playing Defender++, Holding++, Stopper+, Box-To-Box+, and Box Crasher+.

FC 26 Emre Can Winter Wildcards SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Emre Can Winter Wildcards card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 68k coins.

