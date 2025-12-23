Winter Wildcards is one of the bigger campaigns in FC 26. That means there will be several batches of teams available weekly. Team 1 is already live, and Team 2 and Team 3 will be released in the coming weeks.

EA won't confirm the full lineup until the team is live. However, leaks have, as usual, spoiled the entire list of players for both upcoming teams. Continue reading to find out all the players that'll join the Winter Wildcards promo.

All FC 26 Winter Wildcards Team 2 Players

Credit: EA / @FutSheriff (on X)

According to leaks, here are all the players for Team 2 of FC 26 Winter Wildcards.

Active players

Pedri (90, CM)

(90, CM) Rodrygo (89, RW)

(89, RW) Kevin De Bruyne (89, CAM)

(89, CAM) Kevin De Bruyne (89, CDM)

(89, CDM) Lauren James (89, RM)

(89, RM) Lauren James (89, ST)

(89, ST) Julián Álvarez (89, ST)

(89, ST) Nico Schlotterbeck (87, CB)

(87, CB) Morgan Rogers (87, CAM)

(87, CAM) Nico González (86, CDM)

(86, CDM) Noni Madueke (86, RW)

(86, RW) Noni Madueke (86, CAM)

(86, CAM) Elliot Anderson (86, CDM)

(86, CDM) Álvaro Odriozola (85, RB)

(85, RB) Samson Baidoo (85, CB)

ICONS

Zico (92, CAM)

(92, CAM) Aya Miyama (91, LM)

(91, LM) Lothar Matthäus (91, CM)

(91, CM) Zico (87, CAM) (Baby)

(87, CAM) (Baby) Aya Miyama (87, LM) (Baby)

Heroes

Jari Litmanen (90, CAM)

(90, CAM) Jerzy Dudek (87, GK)

(87, GK) Jerzy Dudek (87, RW)

(87, RW) Sonia Bompastor (88, LB)

All FC 26 Winter Wildcards Team 3 Players

Credit: EA / @FutSheriff (on X

Here are all the players for Team 3 of FC 26 Winter Wildcards according to leaks:

Active Players

Patri Guijarro (90, CDM)

(90, CDM) Patri Guijarro (90, CM)

(90, CM) Klara Bühl (89, LM)

(89, LM) Nico Williams (89, LM)

(89, LM) Nico Williams (89, ST)

(89, ST) Omar Marmoush (89, ST)

(89, ST) João Neves (88, RB)

(88, RB) João Neves (88, CM)

(88, CM) Marcus Rashford (88, LM)

(88, LM) Khéphren Thuram (87, CM)

(87, CM) Matías Soule (87, CAM)

(87, CAM) Barbra Banda (86, ST)

(86, ST) Patrik Schick (87, ST)

(87, ST) Fiamma Benítez (86, CAM)

(86, CAM) Maximilian Raum (86, LB)

(86, LB) Roger Ibañez da Silva (86, CB)

(86, CB) Luke Shaw (85, LB)

(85, LB) Ritsu Doan (85, RM)

(85, RM) Maxence Lacroix (85, CB)

ICONS

Ferenc Puskás (93, ST)

(93, ST) Thierry Henry (92, ST)

(92, ST) Cafu (92, RB)

(92, RB) Fabio Cannavaro (90, CB)

(90, CB) Patrick Vieira (89, CM)

(89, CM) Thierry Henry (89, ST) (Baby)

(89, ST) (Baby) Patrick Vieira (87, CM) (Baby)

Heroes

Nadine Keßler (89, CM)

(89, CM) Sidney Govou (88, ST)

(88, ST) Jaap Stam (88, CB)

(88, CB) Jaap Stam (88, CDM)

(88, CDM) Ramires (88, CDM)

(88, CDM) Ramires (88, CM)

(88, CM) Joan Capdevila (87, LB)

When Will Team 2 and Team 3 of Winter Wildcards be Available?

Team 2 of Winter Wildcards will go live on December 26, 2025. Team 3 will go live one week after on January 2, 2026. Both teams will release on the standard daily content time of 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT.

Those are all the cards that have been leaked for Team 2 and Team 3 of Winter Wildcards, and their release times. We'll continue to keep you updated on the promo with new SBCs and Evolutions.