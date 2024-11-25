EA FC 25 - Defensive Dynamo Evolution Guide

The Defensive Dynamo Evolution has arrived at EA FC 25, allowing players to significantly upgrade their center-backs by adding four defensive PlayStyles to their card.

This Evolution is great for any center-back in Ultimate Team who is eligible for it, especially for those who don't have the Block, Slide Tackle, Anticipate, or Jockey+ PlayStyles.

So let's find out how to complete the Defensive Dynamo Evolution and the best players to use.

EA FC 25 Defensive Dynamo Evolution

The Defensive Dynamo Evolution is perfect for defenders since it gives them four great defensive PlayStyles. These are some of the best defensive PlayStyles in EA FC 25 and can turn an okay card into a great one.

However, not all players are eligible for this Evolution. To be eligible for the Defensive Dynamo Evolution players need to meet the following requirements:

Excluded Rarity - Origin Hero

Overall - Max. 85

Position - CB

Max PS+ - 1

Max PS - 7

Best Players for the Defensive Dynamo Evolution

There are more than 25k players eligible for the Defensive Dynamo Evolution. This can make it quite hard to choose which player to use, as there are plenty of great options.

However, some cards stand out. These cards already have great attributes and decent PlayStyles, and with this Evolution they would reach the next level. Some would even become meta cards.

Here are the best players to use in the Defensive Dynamo Evolution.

How To Complete Defensive Dynamo Evolution

You need to finish three challenges to complete the Defensive Dynamo Evolution and add four great defensive PlayStyles to your card of choice.

Here are the three challenges you need to complete and the upgrades each one offers.

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

PlayStyle - Slide Tackle

Defensive Dynamo Evolution Level 2

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 1 match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

PlayStyle - Block

PlayStyle - Anticipate

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

PlayStyle - Jockey+

After finishing these three challenges, you will have completed the Defensive Dynamo Evolution and significantly upgraded your center-back.

This Evolution can help you significantly upgrade your center-back, which will definitely help you in your upcoming FUT Champions games.

Will you be completing the Defensive Dynamo Evolution? If so, which player will you be using? Let us know in the comments below!