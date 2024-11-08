FC 25 - Centurions Team 1 Revealed

After being leaked a few days ago, the Centurions Team 1 has been officially revealed, and has already arrived at FC 25!
As the leaks predicted, the promo introduces some astonishing cards to Ultimate Team, with many being among the most meta players in FC 25. It's the best promo of FC 25 so far and by a huge margin.
So let's find out everything about the FC 25 Centurions Team 1.
FC 25 Centurions Team 1
The FC 25 Centurions Team 1 is composed of active players and Icons. You can even say there are two versions of this team, the Centurions Team 1 and Centurions Icons Team 1, but one thing is certain, both include spectacular players.
Rodri, Hansen, Lautaro Martinez, Beckham, Ribery, and Foudy, headline the Centurions Team 1, as they are the best cards of the promo's first release.
Any of the cards mentioned above would be a fantastic addition to an Ultimate Team squad, as they are among the best cards in the game in their respective position, and will most likely remain so for a long time.
Having the necessary funds to acquire these cards can prove quite tricky, as the best cards in the Centurions Team 1 cost between 2 to 3 million coins, with Rodri's price being slightly higher than that.
So, if you are a no-money-spent player, unless you have insane pack luck, there is a good chance you won't be able to try the best cards of the Centurions Team 1 any time soon.
But let's look at things on the bright side. You will definitely face many of them in this week's FUT Champions, so at least you will get to know which ones are worth their price.
All FC 25 Centurions Team 1 Cards
Here are all the FC 25 Centurions Team 1 cards.
- 92 OVR Hansen
- 92 OVR Rodri
- 91 OVR Lautaro Martínez
- 91 OVR Foudy
- 91 OVR Ribéry
- 91 OVR Beckham
- 90 OVR van Nistelrooy
- 90 OVR Donnarumma
- 89 OVR Van Der Sar
- 89 OVR Schweinsteiger
- 89 OVR Laudrup
- 89 OVR Nedvěd
- 89 OVR Son
- 89 OVR Modrić
- 89 OVR Renard
- 88 OVR Crespo
- 88 OVR Rafael Leao
- 88 OVR Sinclair
- 88 OVR Bruno Fernandes
- 87 OVR Zambrotta
- 87 OVR Campbell
- 87 OVR Muller
- 87 OVR Tah
- 87 OVR Schuller
- 86 OVR Jesus Navas
- 86 OVR McCabe
- 86 OVR Ferran Torres
- 85 OVR Koke
- 85 OVR Gerard Moreno
- 85 OVR Lobotka
- 85 OVR Mancini
- 84 OVR Danso
- 84 OVR McKennie
- 84 OVR Can
- 84 OVR Bard
- 84 OVR Arnau Martinez
What do you think of the Centurions Team 1 cards? Which one are you hoping to pull on a pack? Let us know down below!
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC