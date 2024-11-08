FC 25 - Centurions Team 1 Revealed

After being leaked a few days ago, the Centurions Team 1 has been officially revealed, and has already arrived at FC 25!

As the leaks predicted, the promo introduces some astonishing cards to Ultimate Team, with many being among the most meta players in FC 25. It's the best promo of FC 25 so far and by a huge margin.

So let's find out everything about the FC 25 Centurions Team 1.

FC 25 Centurions Team 1

The FC 25 Centurions Team 1 is composed of active players and Icons. You can even say there are two versions of this team, the Centurions Team 1 and Centurions Icons Team 1, but one thing is certain, both include spectacular players.

Rodri, Hansen, Lautaro Martinez, Beckham, Ribery, and Foudy, headline the Centurions Team 1, as they are the best cards of the promo's first release.

Any of the cards mentioned above would be a fantastic addition to an Ultimate Team squad, as they are among the best cards in the game in their respective position, and will most likely remain so for a long time.

Having the necessary funds to acquire these cards can prove quite tricky, as the best cards in the Centurions Team 1 cost between 2 to 3 million coins, with Rodri's price being slightly higher than that.

So, if you are a no-money-spent player, unless you have insane pack luck, there is a good chance you won't be able to try the best cards of the Centurions Team 1 any time soon.

But let's look at things on the bright side. You will definitely face many of them in this week's FUT Champions, so at least you will get to know which ones are worth their price.

All FC 25 Centurions Team 1 Cards

Here are all the FC 25 Centurions Team 1 cards.

92 OVR Hansen

92 OVR Rodri

91 OVR Lautaro Martínez

91 OVR Foudy

91 OVR Ribéry

91 OVR Beckham

90 OVR van Nistelrooy

90 OVR Donnarumma

89 OVR Van Der Sar

89 OVR Schweinsteiger

89 OVR Laudrup

89 OVR Nedvěd

89 OVR Son

89 OVR Modrić

89 OVR Renard

88 OVR Crespo

88 OVR Rafael Leao

88 OVR Sinclair

88 OVR Bruno Fernandes

87 OVR Zambrotta

87 OVR Campbell

87 OVR Muller

87 OVR Tah

87 OVR Schuller

86 OVR Jesus Navas

86 OVR McCabe

86 OVR Ferran Torres

85 OVR Koke

85 OVR Gerard Moreno

85 OVR Lobotka

85 OVR Mancini

84 OVR Danso

84 OVR McKennie

84 OVR Can

84 OVR Bard

84 OVR Arnau Martinez

What do you think of the Centurions Team 1 cards? Which one are you hoping to pull on a pack? Let us know down below!