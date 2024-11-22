EA FC 25 - FC Pro Live Team 1 Cards Revealed

The EA FC 25 FC Pro Live Team 1 cards have finally been revealed, and they are already up for grabs on Ultimate Team.
FC Pro Live Team 1 includes some spectacular cards, that can receive upgrades, meaning there is a good chance some will become meta cards. But just like in every EA FC promo, there are also plenty of subpar cards.
Without further ado, let's take a look at all the FC Pro Live Team 1 cards
EA FC 25 FC Pro Live Team 1
Benzeman, Oshimen, Gabriel Jesus, and Xavi Simmons headline the FC Pro Live Team 1, as they have great attributes and PlayStyles.
Those are the best cards in the promo, but two other cards, Gravenberch and Oxlade-Chamberlain, also have astonishing attributes and would be a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.
Furthermore, these two cards can become extraordinary if they receive all the FC Pro Live upgrades. Gravenberch would become one of the best all-around cards in the game, while Oxlade would be among the best wingers in EA FC 25.
The FC Pro Live Team 1 also has solid cards such as Bynoe-Gittens, Amrabat, Weghorst, and Fabio Carvalho. These cards are far from being the best in EA FC 25 on their respective positions, but can still be good additions to some squads, providing a valuable boost for this FUT Champions.
As expected, the best FC Pro Live Team 1 cards are quite expensive, mostly because they can receive significant upgrades. However, there are also plenty of affordable cards, that with a few upgrades, can become usable.
All FC Pro Live Team 1 Cards
Here are all the FC Pro Live Team 1 cards.
- 88 OVR Victor Osimhen
- 88 OVR Benzema
- 88 OVR Gabriel Jesus
- 88 OVR Xavi Simons
- 88 OVR Aké
- 87 OVR Palacios
- 87 OVR Gravenberch
- 87 OVR Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 87 OVR Insigne
- 87 OVR Boey (SBC)
- 87 OVR Amrabat
- 86 OVR Kadıoğlu
- 86 OVR Weghorst
- 86 OVR Bynoe-Gittens
- 86 OVR Fábio Carvalho
- 86 OVR Forsberg
- 86 OVR Morsy
- 85 OVR Redondo
- 85 OVR Roussillon
- 85 OVR Al Abed
- 85 OVR Tombakti
- 85 OVR Gregersen
- 85 OVR Igor Silva
What do you think of the FC Pro Live Team 1 cards? Which one are you excited to add to your team? Let us know in the comments below!