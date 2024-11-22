EA FC 25 - FC Pro Live Team 1 Cards Revealed

The EA FC 25 FC Pro Live Team 1 cards have finally been revealed, and they are already up for grabs on Ultimate Team.

FC Pro Live Team 1 includes some spectacular cards, that can receive upgrades, meaning there is a good chance some will become meta cards. But just like in every EA FC promo, there are also plenty of subpar cards.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the FC Pro Live Team 1 cards

EA FC 25 FC Pro Live Team 1

Benzeman, Oshimen, Gabriel Jesus, and Xavi Simmons headline the FC Pro Live Team 1, as they have great attributes and PlayStyles.

Those are the best cards in the promo, but two other cards, Gravenberch and Oxlade-Chamberlain, also have astonishing attributes and would be a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

Furthermore, these two cards can become extraordinary if they receive all the FC Pro Live upgrades. Gravenberch would become one of the best all-around cards in the game, while Oxlade would be among the best wingers in EA FC 25.

The FC Pro Live Team 1 also has solid cards such as Bynoe-Gittens, Amrabat, Weghorst, and Fabio Carvalho. These cards are far from being the best in EA FC 25 on their respective positions, but can still be good additions to some squads, providing a valuable boost for this FUT Champions.

As expected, the best FC Pro Live Team 1 cards are quite expensive, mostly because they can receive significant upgrades. However, there are also plenty of affordable cards, that with a few upgrades, can become usable.

All FC Pro Live Team 1 Cards

Here are all the FC Pro Live Team 1 cards.

88 OVR Victor Osimhen

88 OVR Benzema

88 OVR Gabriel Jesus

88 OVR Xavi Simons

88 OVR Aké

87 OVR Palacios

87 OVR Gravenberch

87 OVR Oxlade-Chamberlain

87 OVR Insigne

87 OVR Boey (SBC)

87 OVR Amrabat

86 OVR Kadıoğlu

86 OVR Weghorst

86 OVR Bynoe-Gittens

86 OVR Fábio Carvalho

86 OVR Forsberg

86 OVR Morsy

85 OVR Redondo

85 OVR Roussillon

85 OVR Al Abed

85 OVR Tombakti

85 OVR Gregersen

85 OVR Igor Silva

What do you think of the FC Pro Live Team 1 cards? Which one are you excited to add to your team? Let us know in the comments below!