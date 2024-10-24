FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Ibanez SBC, Costs & Solution

Just two days after the Total Rush Dunn SBC arrived at FC 25, EA Sports FC added even more content from the promo, introducing the Total Rush Ibanez SBC.

This SBC allows players to earn a great card from the Brazilian center-back. The card has some astonishing attributes, with his pace being the most impressive one, as Ibanez is lightning-fast.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this fantastic SBC.

Total Rush Ibanez SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this Total Rush Ibanez SBC card has some spectacular attributes, having 87 pace, 84 physicality, 83 defending, 75 passing, and 70 dribbling.

The card also possesses great PlayStyles, having the Slide Tackle+, Power Header, Block, Intercept, First Touch, and Relentless PlayStyles. As for roles, it only has the Ball-Playing Defender+ role.

With such incredible attributes and PlayStyles, this card is easily among the best center-backs in the game. It's part of the FC 25 meta players, and users will probably see this card a lot in the upcoming Fut Champions.

To get their hands on this fantastic card, and many pakcs, players need to submit six squads.

81 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

81-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Pack

82 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

82-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

83 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Pack

83 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once players have submitted these six squads, they will earn the spectacular Total Rush Ibanez SBC card, which is a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 71.3k coins, which is a fantastic price for such a great card.

What do you think about this SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!