EA FC 25 - Track Stars Team 1 Reveal Confirms Spectacular Cards

After many cards were leaked throughout the week, the EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1 has been officially revealed!

As expected, the Track Stars promo brought some fantastic cards to Ultimate Team, including great Hero cards such as Lucio, Cole, and Ginola.

The promo also introduced many great cards of current world-class players, like Courtois and Theo Hernandez.

So, let's find out all the cards the Track Stars Team 1 brought to EA FC 25.

EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1

The EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1 includes Heroes and current players. While they are all a part of the Track Stars promo, they have different teams, being part of the Track Stars and Track Stars Heroes teams.

The Track Stars Heroes team introduces the best cards from the promo. All the Track Stars Heroes cards possess incredible attributes, great PlayStyles, and many roles.

Many of the Track Stars Heroes cards, can be considered EA FC 25 meta cards, especially Ginola and Lucio, who are among the best in their respective positions.

But the standard Track Stars team also has some amazing cards. Courtois and Van De Ven headline this squad, and both are meta cards, as they possess some extraordinary attributes.

But they aren't the only great cards part of that team, as Diaby, Chiesa, Davies, and Oshoala, are all cards that would be a great addition to any Ultimate team squad.

As you can imagine, most of these cards have exorbitant prices, especially for no-money-spent users. So unless you have some incredible pack luck, you most likely won't be able to get your hands on these cards anytime soon.

However, if you can, grab some of these Track Stars Team 1 cards, as they can significantly improve your squad, and help you in the upcoming FUT Champions.

All EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1 Cards

Here are all the EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1 Cards.

91 OVR Lucio

90 OVR Ginola

90 OVR Courtois

89 OVR Ruben Dias (SBC)

89 OVR Hernandez

89 OVR Okocha

89 OVR Lizaru

88 OVR Cordoba

88 OVR Cole

88 OVR Beasley (SBC)

88 OVR Kewell

87 OVR Inigo Martinez

87 OVR Giuly

87 OVR Xhaka

87 OVR Ramirez

87 OVR Donovan

87 OVR Salma Paralluelo

87 OVR Davies

87 OVR Oshoala

86 OVR Diaby

86 OVR Sauerbrunn

86 OVR Milinkovic-Savic

86 OVR Cahill

86 OVR Chiesa

86 OVR Van De Ven

86 OVR Chawinga

85 OVR Zapata

85 OVR Gordon

84 OVR Adeyemi

84 OVR Thierry Correia

84 OVR Bombito

84 OVR Caqueret

What do you think of the EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1 cards? Which one are you hoping to pull on a pack? Let us know down below!