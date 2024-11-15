EA FC 25 - Track Stars Team 1 Reveal Confirms Spectacular Cards

After many cards were leaked throughout the week, the EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1 has been officially revealed!
As expected, the Track Stars promo brought some fantastic cards to Ultimate Team, including great Hero cards such as Lucio, Cole, and Ginola.
The promo also introduced many great cards of current world-class players, like Courtois and Theo Hernandez.
So, let's find out all the cards the Track Stars Team 1 brought to EA FC 25.
EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1
The EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1 includes Heroes and current players. While they are all a part of the Track Stars promo, they have different teams, being part of the Track Stars and Track Stars Heroes teams.
The Track Stars Heroes team introduces the best cards from the promo. All the Track Stars Heroes cards possess incredible attributes, great PlayStyles, and many roles.
Many of the Track Stars Heroes cards, can be considered EA FC 25 meta cards, especially Ginola and Lucio, who are among the best in their respective positions.
But the standard Track Stars team also has some amazing cards. Courtois and Van De Ven headline this squad, and both are meta cards, as they possess some extraordinary attributes.
But they aren't the only great cards part of that team, as Diaby, Chiesa, Davies, and Oshoala, are all cards that would be a great addition to any Ultimate team squad.
As you can imagine, most of these cards have exorbitant prices, especially for no-money-spent users. So unless you have some incredible pack luck, you most likely won't be able to get your hands on these cards anytime soon.
However, if you can, grab some of these Track Stars Team 1 cards, as they can significantly improve your squad, and help you in the upcoming FUT Champions.
All EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1 Cards
Here are all the EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1 Cards.
- 91 OVR Lucio
- 90 OVR Ginola
- 90 OVR Courtois
- 89 OVR Ruben Dias (SBC)
- 89 OVR Hernandez
- 89 OVR Okocha
- 89 OVR Lizaru
- 88 OVR Cordoba
- 88 OVR Cole
- 88 OVR Beasley (SBC)
- 88 OVR Kewell
- 87 OVR Inigo Martinez
- 87 OVR Giuly
- 87 OVR Xhaka
- 87 OVR Ramirez
- 87 OVR Donovan
- 87 OVR Salma Paralluelo
- 87 OVR Davies
- 87 OVR Oshoala
- 86 OVR Diaby
- 86 OVR Sauerbrunn
- 86 OVR Milinkovic-Savic
- 86 OVR Cahill
- 86 OVR Chiesa
- 86 OVR Van De Ven
- 86 OVR Chawinga
- 85 OVR Zapata
- 85 OVR Gordon
- 84 OVR Adeyemi
- 84 OVR Thierry Correia
- 84 OVR Bombito
- 84 OVR Caqueret
What do you think of the EA FC 25 Track Stars Team 1 cards? Which one are you hoping to pull on a pack? Let us know down below!
