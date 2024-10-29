FC 25 - How To Complete Trailblazers Lukeba SBC, Costs & Solution

After introducing the Trailblazers Raphinha SBC, EA Sports FC has just added the Trailblazers Lukeba SBC, giving players the chance to add a fantastic card of the Leipzig center-back to their squads.

This card has some great attributes, good PlayStyles, and arguably the best roles for a center-back in FC 25. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, especially for Bundesliga or French teams.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this great SBC.

Trailblazers Lukeba SBC Cheapest Solutions

Trailblazers Lukeba has some fantastic attributes, such as 81 pace, 81 dribbling, 83 physicality, and 85 defending.

This card possesses the Block, Anticipate, Bruiser, Slide Tackle, and Relentless PlayStyles, which take it to the next level, turning a good card into a great one.

When it comes to roles, Trailblazers Lukeba has the Defender++, Stopper+, and Ball-Playing Defender+ roles, which are the best roles a center-back can have in FC 25.

To complete this SBC and claim this spectacular card, players need to submit one squad.

Castello Lukeba

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Castello Lukeba

Reward:

Trailblazers Lukeba

Once players have submitted the required squad, they will earn the fantastic Trailblazers Lukeba SBC card.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 16k coins, which is very cheap, especially for such a great card and at this stage in the game.

What do you think about the SBC Trailblazers Lukeba SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!