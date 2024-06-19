Post Malone is Finally Coming to WWE 2K24!

2K has provided the first look at the WWE 2K24 Post Malone character, which will be added to the game in the upcoming Post Malone & Friends Pack DLC.

This DLC will also add five other new characters to the game, with some of them being wrestling legends. If you have the WWE 2K24 Season Pass, you will get access to this and all the upcoming DLCs.

Post Malone is Coming to the Squared Circle!

Post Malone helped curate the WWE 2K24 soundtrack and is also a huge wrestling fan, so when it was announced he would be added to WWE 2K24 as a playable character fans, were pleasantly surprised.

The Post Malone & Friends Pack DLC arrives at the game on Thursday 26 June, introducing the music superstar as well as these wrestlers:

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart Manager

This is just the second WWE 2K24 DLC pack, and at least three others will arrive at the game by the end of the year, adding a plethora of wrestling legends and icons to the game's roster.

If you are a huge Post Malone fan, then you will have the chance to use him in WWE 2K24. Creating spectacular matches and storylines, maybe even getting revenge on The Undertaker for chokeslaming him at his concert, and, of course, having a lot of fun while doing so.

