UFC

*UPDATED* UFC 4 Roster: 50 pros revealed, Nunes, McGregor, Joshua, Fury & more

We aren’t far out from the next major MMA video game, and we know who we’ll be fighting with.

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 6, 2020
UFC 4 roster

UFC 4 is just a matter of weeks away, and we know 52 fighters who will be in the game.

Here’s who we know so far.

Latest News – Top 50 Roster Revealed

We now know the top 50 fighters on UFC 4!

Amanda Nunes is the top rated figher on the game, ahead of highest-rated male Jon Jones.

UFC 4 Roster List

amanda nunes ufc 4 ratings

ufc 4 ratings 11 20 mcgregor min

ufc ratings 21 30

ufc 4 ratings 31 40

ufc 4 ratings 41 50

Bonus Fighters

For those who pre-order the game, you can get your hands on two bonus fighters from outside the world of MMA.

ufc 4 tyson fury
FISTS OF FURY – How will the Gypsy King fair in the octagon?

British heavyweight boxing duo Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury can be yours and make that dream match appear in the octagon.

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

