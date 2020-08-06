UPDATED* UFC 4 Roster: 50 pros revealed, Nunes, McGregor, Joshua, Fury & more

We aren’t far out from the next major MMA video game, and we know who we’ll be fighting with.

UFC 4 is just a matter of weeks away, and we know 52 fighters who will be in the game.

Here’s who we know so far.

Latest News – Top 50 Roster Revealed

We now know the top 50 fighters on UFC 4!

Amanda Nunes is the top rated figher on the game, ahead of highest-rated male Jon Jones.

UFC 4 Roster List

Bonus Fighters

For those who pre-order the game, you can get your hands on two bonus fighters from outside the world of MMA.

FISTS OF FURY – How will the Gypsy King fair in the octagon?

British heavyweight boxing duo Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury can be yours and make that dream match appear in the octagon.

