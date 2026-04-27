Primary Subject: EA Sports UFC 6

EA Sports UFC 6 Key Update: EA Sports officially announced a June 19, 2026, release date featuring Alex Pereira and Max Holloway as cover athletes.

EA Sports officially announced a June 19, 2026, release date featuring Alex Pereira and Max Holloway as cover athletes. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: April 27, 2026

April 27, 2026 Quick Answer: UFC 6 launches June 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, featuring Alex Pereira on the Standard Edition and seven-day pre-order early access.

After leaks had hinted at it in the past few weeks, EA Sports has officially announced that UFC 6 is coming on Jun 19, 2026.

The game will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. So far, no updates have been provided about the PC port, which has been rumored for a while.

Ring the Bell - UFC 6 Is Finally Coming

Credit: EA Sports

UFC 6 has finally been officially announced, arriving three years after the last installment in the franchise was released.

The game will release on Jun 19th, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will have two editions: Standard and Ultimate Edition.

Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition will be able to step into the octagon earlier, receiving a seven-day early access that starts on Jun 12th.

Rumours had indicated that Alex "Poatan" Pereira would be the cover star athlete. EA Sports confirmed them, unveiling Alex Pereira as the cover star of the UFC 6 Standard Edition. But that's not all, as Max Holloway was also revealed as the Ultimate Edition cover star.

The trailer for UFC 6 will be revealed in the coming days, as announced by EA Sports.

UFC 6 Pre-Order Perks

Players who pre-order the Standard Edition of UFC 6 will only get the base game and an Iconic Moments Bundle, which includes three fighter skins.

On the other hand, the Ultimate Edition offers plenty more pre-order perks. You can see all of them listed below:

Base Game

Iconic Moments Bundle - 3 Fighter Skins

7 Days Early Access, June 12-18

Fighter Pass - UFC Legends (8 new fighters, 2 at launch + 6 in future).

Expansion Pass - Access to two fully-loaded expansions, which include a new mode and more. Coming Winter 2026 and Summer 2027.

VIP Pass - 5 Fighter Skins, 6 VIP Cosmetic Items, 3 VIP emojis, and ongoing progress boosts and rewards across the game.

Rivalry Bundle - 2 Fighter Skins + 500 UFC points.

This is everything you need to know about UFC 6, as of right now. As more information is announced, we will make sure to update this article to reflect it.

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