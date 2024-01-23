Tekken 8 PS5 Performance

Experience Tekken 8 in 4K on PlayStation 5.

Tekken 8 is just around the corner and many are already wondering if Tekken 8 performance on PlayStation 5 is good.

The Eight King of the Iron Fist Tournament is coming exclusively to the next-gen consoles and fans of the legendary fighting series have already had the opportunity to try the demo version. But does the full release deliver?

Traditionally, since the 90s, we have always associated the Tekken franchise with the PlayStation brand, and there's no doubt that Sony's system will be the main platform of choice for many Tekken fans again - which is why many are wondering how Tekken 8 runs on the PlayStation 5, is the performance any good in the final version of the game? Let's find out.

Tekken 8 on PS5

From the technical standpoint, Tekken games have always been flawless, developers from Bandai Namco have long used their proprietary engines for numerous sequels both on consoles and in arcades. However, since the last sequel - Tekken 7, the development of the game has been transferred to the conventional Unreal Engine.

With Unreal Engine 4, Tekken 7 definitely looked different, which some fans didn't particularly like. However, the new Tekken 8 switches to the latest version - Unreal Engine 5.

click to enlarge Credit: Bandai Namco Tekken 8 performance on PlayStation 5

So far we've only seen a few games that use Epic Games' latest technology, and when it comes to the PlayStation 5 we can't say that titles like Crime Boss: Rockay City, RoboCop: Rogue City or the famous Matrix demo were excellent when performance was in question. Graphically, UE5 promises a spectacle, but did the developers from Bandai Namco manage to tame this new engine for their next fighter and make it run well on the PlayStation 5 console?

The answer is yes! As it seems, the first fighting game ever developed in UE5, doesn't have any performance/quality switches in graphic settings, so the default settings are what you will have and that's it. Tekken 8 runs at 60 FPS on all systems, including PlayStation 5 - this is important due to cross-platform multiplayer, so that's probably why the 30 FPS quality mode was dropped.

Regarding the resolution, the output is in 4K, but without an in-depth technical analysis, we cannot know the details, such as whether it is a native 4K resolution or whether some image-reconstruction technology is used for upscaling from the lower resolution in which the game is rendered internally.

It is most likely 1440p upscaled to 4K. Certainly, the picture seems quite sharp, and the frame rate is very stable during fights. The only thing that sticks out is the transitions between battles and cutscene animations, which are obviously compressed and run at a lower frame rate.

Aside from that, we can conclude that Tekken 8 in all other aspects works very well on PlayStation 5. Sure, UE5 brings a slightly different visual presentation, but without using the advanced technologies of the new engine such as Nanite or Lumen, it seems that Sony's next-gen hardware has no problems running this fighter in a fairly high resolution and rock-solid frame rate.

