GRID: Free trial now available on Xbox & PS4

It’s not every day you get to try out one of the best games of 2019 for free. But today is that lucky day.

Codemasters’ award-winning game, GRID, is now available to everyone on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as a free trial.

Simply head over to the Xbox Live Store or PlayStation Store and you can try it for free.

GRID, which hit October to strong critical reviews, was a return to one of Codemasters’ most enjoyed series of racers and offers drivers the chance to race around the world in a number of legendary cars.

READ MORE: GRID 2019: How to drive FAST & master the game

From the Volvo 825 touring car to Fernando Alonso’s championship-winning R26 Formula 1 car, it provides an eclectic challenge to even the most seasoned racer.

What to expect from the free trial

RACE ALL NIGHT: GRID’s street tracks come alive when the sun goes down

The free trial will drop you in at the deep end as you get behind the wheel of a GT class car in Shanghai as you finish the WSR and qualify for the GRID World Championship.

You’ll also have the chance to race around two legendary race tracks, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit and feel the thrill of GRID’s wheel-to-wheel racing.

