PES 2021: Four reasons to buy the Season Update

With the first football game of the year set to be released, why should you side with Konami this season?

PES 2021 Season Update is due for release tomorrow, but why should you buy it?

Award Winning Gameplay

PES 2020 won the E3 Best Sports Game Award last year, so we know the gameplay will be up there with the top games.

SLICK! The gameplay on PES 2020 was superb

Konami has stated that the game will use the award-winning gameplay from PES 2020.

Well if it isn’t broken you don’t need to fix it… right?

Value for Money

PES 2021 Season Update costs just £24.99 / $29.99, leaving it just half the price of most other games.

With still another month to wait until FIFA, PES 2021 is also the first chance you’ll get to play a new football game this year.

Option File

Despite losing both Milan clubs, both Roma and Juventus are now exclusive to PES 2021.

However, all these licensing issues are made redundant by the Option File.

SCORE! You can play with real team likenesses with the Option File

The Option File allow you to download real teams and likenesses and put an end to all the generic stuff!

Master League

If you are a fan of FIFA Career Mode, then Master League will be right up your street!

Konami’s seem to put more love into their version of the game mode.

The cut-scenes are short, sharp and relevant and it leaves out any repetitiveness we have seen on FIFA 20 this season.

There is also the same level of control over training schedules that we will see arrive on FIFA 21 too!

