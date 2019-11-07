Konami announce partnership with FC Zenit St. Petersburg!

With PES 2020 being released almost two months ago, you have to commend Konami as they are STILL adding more partnership content to their latest instalment of Pro Evo.

Breaking news has come from Konami HQ today as they announce a new partnership deal with FC Zenit. The reigning Russian Premier Liga Champions will join PES 2020 in the build-up to their new eFootball tournaments.

But what new additions can we expect as part of this new partnership deal? Keep reading to find out.

The Gazprom Arena

FC Zenit are already licensed on PES 2020, but their stadium does not feature...yet.

The Gazprom Arena is set to become the latest world-class stadium to be added to eFootball PES 2020, with Konami stating that the arena will be recreated by experts artists and then added in a Data Pack update in 2020.

Andrey Arshavin comes to myClub

We may not get to see Zenit's stadium until 2020, but Arsenal, and more importantly Zenit legend will be joining myClub from today!

ARRIVAL OF ARSHAVIN: The ex-Zenit man is now avail be on myClub!

Finally, the partnership will also see an increase in local events and activations between FC Zenit and Konami. Notably, this also includes the exploration of esports opportunities in the future.

It seems that Konami’s PES title is back in a big way this year, as they also secured the exclusive rights to Juventus and a licensing agreement with the Serie A and Serie B.

Not to mention their groundbreaking agreement which sees the Thai League make its first appearance on any computer game and Konami’s confirmation that they have secured the rights to Euro 2020, with the full tournament being a DLC for PES 2020.