PES 2019: Best bargain players to sign in Master League

Everyone loves a bargain, and with players being valued lower on Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 than you would expect in real life, there are a host of signings to be made for cheap on Master League.

We are looking at the best bargain players in Master League, with all of the following players having release fees of less than £15 million. All of these players are aged under 30 and have a starting overall points rating (OPR) of 80 or more.

Lucas Vazquez (OPR 83 – DEV 82)

Age: 27Position: RWFClub: MD White (Real Madrid)Country: SpainRelease fee: £14.1 millionSalary: £2.8 millionBest abilities: 85 dribbling, 84 ball control, 84 explosive power

We start at Champions League holders Real Madrid. Lucas Vazquez may not be one of the first names on the team sheet, but the Spanish international does provide club and country with natural width. A strong dribbler with quick feet and a reliable delivery, Vazquez is a very useful man to have in your squad.

Abilities of 85 dribbling, 84 ball control and 84 explosive power give Vazquez an OPR for 83, which shouldn’t fall beneath 82 over the next three seasons. You will need just £14.1 million to sign him, with a starting salary of £2.8 million a year.

Sime Vrsaljko (OPR 82 – DEV 83)

Age: 26Position: RBClub: Inter MilanCountry: CroatiaRelease fee: £14.7 millionSalary: £2.5 millionBest abilities: 85 speed, 83 explosive power, 81 jump

Sime Vrsaljko may have just joined Inter Milan on loan from Atletico Madrid in real life, but you can snap him up for a fantastic price on PES 2019 Master League. The Croatian international is emerging into a world class right back, fully capable in defence or going forward in wide positions.

You can sign Vrsaljko for £14.7 million on PES, giving you his abilities of 85 speed, 83 explosive power and 81 jump. Those stats give him an OPR of 82 which can still improve, with Vrsaljko’s salary at £2.5 million.

Danny Rose (OPR 82 – DEV 80)

Age: 28Position: LBClub: North East London (Tottenham Hotspur)Country: EnglandRelease fee: £12.6 millionSalary: £2.7 millionBest abilities: 85 speed, 83 ball winning, 81 defensive power

Danny Rose looked to be on his way out of Tottenham this summer, but the England international has remained with the Lilywhites as they look to mount a title challenge. Rose is playing second fiddle to Ben Davies at the club, so look to take advantage on Master League.

Rose’s 82 OPR will cost just £12.6 million on the game, with a salary of £2.7 million. His best skills include 85 speed, 83 ball winning and 81 defensive power, these are set to fall however, with Rose likely to fall to 80 in the next few campaigns.

Gerard Deulofeu (OPR 81 – DEV 83)

Age: 24Position: RMFClub: Hertfordshire (Watford)Country: SpainRelease fee: £13.5 millionSalary: £2.2 millionBest abilities: 90 speed, 87 explosive power, 86 dribbling

Back in the Premier League, Gerard Deulofeu will be looking to show the form that earned him plaudits at Everton and took him back to Barcelona at Watford. Just 24, Deulofeu still has time to become one of the best players in the Premier League, something you cannot afford to miss out on.

The right midfielder can be yours for just £13.5 million on the game, getting you his 81 OPR. This can improve to 83 and beyond in Master League, so there is still room for improvement on his 90 speed, 87 explosive power and 86 dribbling. The Spaniard’s starting salary if £2.2 million.

Tiemoue Bakayoko (OPR 81 – DEV 83)

Age: 24Position: DMFClub: AC MilanCountry: FranceRelease fee: £11.5 millionSalary: £2.2 millionBest abilities: 86 physical contact, 82 stamina, 81 ball winning

Tiemoue Bakayoko’s Premier League career looks to be over after struggling in his debut season for Chelsea, resulting in a loan move to AC Milan over the summer. Aged only 24 and a French international, he still has time to get back on track, and you should look to purchase the 24-year-old on PES 2019.

Bakayoko costs only £11.5 million with a salary of £2.2 million. Abilities of 86 physical contact, 82 stamina and 81 ball winning give him an 81 OPR which will improve to at least 83.

Alvaro Odriozola (OPR 81 – DEV 83)

Age: 23Position: RBClub: MD White (Real Madrid)Country: SpainRelease fee: £13.7 millionSalary: £2.9 millionBest abilities: 86 speed, 84 stamina, 83 explosive power

Another man to have moved clubs this summer, Alvaro Odriozola will have his eyes on a right back starting berth at Real Madrid. The 23-year-old shone in just one and a half seasons for Real Sociedad, earning him a call-up to the Spanish national team in 2017.

On PES, the youngster has superb abilities of 86 speed, 84 stamina and 83 explosive power. Those give Odriozola an 81 OPR, which is set to improve to 83 in the next three years. You will need just £13.7 million to snatch him from Real Madrid, with his salary at £2.9 million.

Leo Dubois (OPR 81 – DEV 83)

Age: 24Position: RBClub: LyonCountry: FranceRelease fee: £14.3 millionSalary: £1.8 millionBest abilities: 83 lofted pass, 82 stamina, 81 explosive power

A player you may not have heard of his Leo Dubois at French side Lyon. The 24-year-old joined OL from Nantes in the summer, racking up over 100 appearances for the club in three full seasons. A good start to his career at Lyon could see the French national team come calling.

You can sign Dubois for a fantastic price of £14.3 million on the game, with a salary of £1.8 million. That will get you his 81 OPR and abilities of 83 lofted pass, 82 stamina and 81 explosive power. These should improve as he grows to an 83 rating in the next three seasons.

Rafinha (OPR 81 – DEV 82)

Age: 25Position: AMFClub: BarcelonaCountry: BrazilRelease fee: £13.5 millionSalary: £2.9 millionBest abilities: 85 ball control, 85 dribbling, 84 low pass

Rafinha was on loan at Inter Milan last season, but he has returned to Barcelona to challenge for a starting place. With Arturo Vidal arriving at the club, the Brazilian Rafinha may have to once again be patient for his opportunity, but he does provide a more attacking outlet than other central midfielders Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets.

To sign Rafinha, you will need to match his £13.5 million release fee and salary of £2.9 million. Abilities of 85 ball control, 85 dribbling and 84 low pass add to his 81 OPR, which should grow to 82 in the next few years.

Ben Davies (OPR 81 – DEV 82)

Age: 25Position: LBClub: North East London (Tottenham Hotspur)Country: WalesRelease fee: £12.5 millionSalary: £2.7 millionBest abilities: 82 ball winning, 82 defensive prowess, 82 stamina

Ben Davies can feel hard done by having a low OPR on PES 2019, with the Wales international starring for Tottenham last season. The left back played 37 times in all competitions during the campaign, picking up six Premier League assists.

The 25-year-old’s abilities of 82 ball winning, 82 defensive prowess and 82 stamina can be yours for just £12.5 million with a salary of £2.7 million a year. His 81 OPR should improve to at least 82 over the next three seasons.

Nelson Semedo (OPR 81 – DEV 82)

Age: 25Position: RBClub: BarcelonaCountry: PortugalRelease fee: £14 millionSalary: £3.4 millionBest abilities: 90 speed, 90 explosive power, 84 stamina

Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo challenged Sergi Roberto for the right back spot at the Nou Camp last season, and you’d have to say with 36 appearances, the Portuguese was victorious. At 25, he has been a great signing for the Catalans, and will only get better.

£14 million will get you Semedo on Master League, with his best abilities his 90 speed, 90 explosive power and 84 stamina. His 81 OPR should creep up to 82 in the next couple of seasons, making him worth the £3.4 million salary.

More Master League bargains

Player A Pos Club Country OPR DEV RF (£) S (£) Jesse Lingard 26 AMF Man Red (Man United) England 81 80 14m 2.3m Kieran Trippier 28 RB North East London (Spurs) England 81 80 12m 2.6m Simone Verdi 26 RWF Napoli Italy 81 80 14m 2.3m Willian Jose 27 CF PV Blue White (Real Sociedad) Brazil 81 80 15m 2.1m Felipe 29 CB Porto Brazil 81 80 14m 2m Santiago Garcia 28 CF Godoy Cruz Uruguay 81 80 14m 2m David Neres 21 RWF Ajax Brazil 80 82 14m 2.4m Denis Suarez 24 CMF Barcelona Spain 80 82 13m 3.2m Loris Karius 25 GK Liverpool Germany 80 82 13m 2.1m Alireza Jahanbakhsh 25 RWF East Sussex (Brighton) Iran 80 81 12m 1.8m Danny Welbeck 28 CF Arsenal England 80 81 13m 3.1m Ross Barkley 25 AMF London FC (Chelsea) England 80 81 11m 2.2m Bernard 26 LWF Merseyside Blue (Everton) Brazil 80 81 15m 2.3m Sergio Rico 25 GK West London White (Fulham) Spain 80 81 15m 2.3m Angel Correa 23 RWF KB Red White (Atletico Madrid) Argentina 80 81 14m 2.7m Layvin Kurzawa 26 LB PSG France 80 81 12m 2.7m Emiliano Rigoni 25 RMF Atalanta Argentina 80 81 13m 2.3m Matias Vecino 27 CMF Inter Uruguay 80 81 13m 2.4m Davide Zappacosta 26 RB London FC (Chelsea) Italy 80 80 14m 2.7m Kevin Trapp 28 GK PSG Germany 80 80 12m 2.7m Erik Lamela 26 RMF North East London (Spurs) Argentina 80 79 15m 3m Wissam Ben Yedder 28 CF AN White Red (Sevilla) France 80 79 13m 1.9m Karl Toko Ekambi 26 CF ED Yellow (Villarreal) Cameroon 80 79 14m 2m Serge Aurier 26 RB North East London (Spurs) Cote d’Ivoire 80 79 13m 2.1m Sofiane Feghouli 29 RWF Galatasaray Algeria 80 79 15m 2.4m Edin Visca 28 RMF Istanbul Basaksehir Bosnia 80 79 14m 1.9m Luuk de Jong 28 CF PSV Holland 80 79 13m 1.8m Mario Fernandes 28 RB CSKA Moscow Russia 80 79 14m 1.9m Cedric 27 RB Hampshire Red (Saints) Portugal 80 78 14m 2m Ryan Bertrand 29 LB Hampshire Red (Saints) England 80 78 14m 2m Fabian Delph 29 LB Man Blue (Man City) England 80 78 14m 2.7m Idrissa Gueye 29 CMF Merseyside Blue (Everton) Senegal 80 78 13m 1.9m Milan Badelj 29 DMF Lazio Croatia 80 78 13m 2.4m Simone Zaza 27 CF Torino Italy 80 78 13m 2.4m Simon Kjaer 29 CB AN White Red (Sevilla) Denmark 80 78 14m 2.2m Franco Vazquez 29 AMF AN White Red (Sevilla) Italy 80 78 13m 1.9m Mario Gaspar 28 RB ED Yellow (Villarreal) Spain 80 78 14m 1.9m Yuri 28 LB PV White Red (Athletic Bilbao) Spain 80 78 14m 1.9m Domagoj Vida 29 CB Besiktas Croatia 80 78 15m 2.4m Sergio Escudero 29 LB AN White Red (Sevilla) Spain 80 77 10m 1.9m

A = AgeOPR = Overall Points RatingDEV = Estimated 3-year Development