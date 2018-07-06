PES 2018: Wonderkid Strikers

The old saying goes, you are only as good as your strikers. To find a young forward that can improve into a first teamer is great, but there are a few out there who are ready for a starting berth and will grow into the best players in the world.

Finding these kind of players on PES Master League can be tricky, but are certainly worth the effort, especially with strikers. RealSport look at the best wonderkid forwards on the game – players aged 23 an under with an Overall Points Rating (OPR) of at least 75.

Timo Werner

Timo Werner was Germany’s first choice striker in the World Cup, which is quite an effort at the age of 21. The RB Leipzig forward has scored 42 goals across the last two seasons for the Bundesliga club, terrifying the opposition with his pace.

You can look to sign the centre forward for around £18 million on Master League, with his current salary at £3.2 million. Werner’s 83 OPR can improve to 87 in the next three years, so he could go on and hit 90 at the peak of his career. He's also got 93 explosive power, 91 speed and 85 body control.

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has lit up the Premier League since arriving form Palmeiras in 2017, scoring 24 goals in 53 games. The Brazilian international won the Premier League title with Manchester City last season, adding to his Olympic Gold medal in 2016.

The 20-year-old Jesus has an 83 OPR rating on PES, which should improve to 85 in the next few seasons. His best abilities include 93 body control, 90 explosive power and 86 attacking prowess. To sign him you will need close to £19 million to go with his £3.2 million salary.

Kylian Mbappe

Emerging as one of the best players in the world, let alone teenagers, Kylian Mbappe has had a crazy first two full seasons in professional football. The 19-year-old won back-to-back league titles with first Monaco and then PSG, and is now starring for the World Cup with France.

On PES, he has an 82 OPR rating, which should increase to an 85 in the next few seasons. The centre forward will set you back just over £18 million with a salary of £3 million, getting you his abilities of 92 explosive power, 90 speed and 85 dribbling.

Sandro Ramirez

Sandro Ramirez joined Everton at the start of last season, but after a tough few months he was loaned to Sevilla. He has struggled again as he looks to find the form that saw him score 16 times in the 2016-17 season with Malaga. Where he heads next is a mystery.

Still only 22, Sandro’s 81 OPR should rise to at least 83, and he could go on and surpass 85 if you keep him firing. The Spaniard will cost around £14 million to sign, with his current salary £2.2 million. His top abilities include 86 set piece taking, 83 attacking prowess and 83 curve.

Arkadiusz Milik

Arkadiusz Milik has had a tough few seasons at Napoli after suffering a serious knee injury, but at the age of 23 he still has time to return to the form that made him such a force at Ajax. Over two seasons in Holland, the Poland international scored 47 goals, which saw him make the £30 million switch to Naples.

On PES, Milik has abilities of 86 header, 85 kicking power and 85 physical contact, which all add to his 81 OPR. This may only be able to improve to 82 however, but he's still a useful signing for £15 million and a salary of £2.6 million.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has had a hot-and-cold year for Manchester United, struggling for consistent playing time. Whether his future lies as a striker or winger is uncertain, but you sense he may have to move away from Old Trafford to find out.

The 20-year-old has an 80 OPR rating on PES, but we expect this to reach at least 84 on Master League. The England international’s abilities of 92 explosive power, 91 speed and 81 attacking prowess will cost you around £15 million with a salary of £2.5 million.

Andre Silva

Andre Silva has been tipped as one of the brightest young forward in Europe, with the 22-year-old enhancing his reputation at AC Milan this season. The Portuguese international scored 21 goals for Porto in 2016-17, earning him a £33 million move to AC Milan where he notched 10 goals in his debut season.

Silva’s 79 OPR can rise to 85 and beyond on Master League, making him 100% worth his £13 million transfer price. For his salary of £2.2 million you can get his abilities of 84 speed, 84 stamina and 83 physical contact.

Antonio Sanabria

A man you may not be familiar with is Real Betis striker Antonio Sanabria. The Paraguayan was hampered by injury last season, but still managed to score seven times in ten appearances. Aged 21, he is primed to kick on with his career with a big money move just a season or two away.

Sanabria’s 79 OPR should rise to 82 in the next three campaigns, so his 83 ball control, 82 dribbling and 81 finishing are set for an increase. You will need just under £13 million to sign him, with a salary of £2.2 million.

Kasper Dolberg

Kasper Dolberg fired Ajax to the Europa League final in 2017, and although he couldn’t match his 23 goals that season in the most recent campaign, the 20-year-old is set for a promising future. The Danish international has now scored 32 times for Ajax, and it will be next season when we will find out if he is the real deal.

81 kicking power, 81 attacking prowess and 81 ball control provide Dolberg with a 79 OPR, which should improve to at least 81. He can be yours for a price around £12 million with a salary of £2 million.

T. Pereira

An invented player on PES, T. Pereira can be a great acquisition for your side. The Portuguese plays for PEU League team Serignaluca, with a 79 OPR. This should improve to at least 81 for the 23-year-old, with his abilities of 86 dribbling, 84 jump and 84 speed set to improve.

More Master League Wonderkid Strikers

Player A Club Country OPR DEV V S S. Driussi 21 Zenit Argentina 79 81 £12m £2m R. Martinez* 23 Jiangsu Suning Colombia 79 81 £8.7m £750k R. Martinez* 23 ED Yellow Colombia 79 81 £11.6m £1.9m D. Origi 22 Other Belgium 78 82 £8.8m £1m P. Schick 21 Roma Czech Rep 78 82 £11.6m £2.1m A. Petagna 22 Atalanta Italy 78 82 £9.7m £1.4m Diogo Jota 21 WM Gold Portugal 78 80 £8.3m £820k Breel Embolo 20 Schalke Switzerland 78 82 £11.1m £1.9m P. Woodvine 78 Other Iran 78 80 £7.7m £570k S. Mounie 23 West Yorkshire Benin 78 80 £9.2m £1.2m M. Stepinski 22 Chievo Verona Poland 77 79 £7.8m £880k G. Simeone 22 Fiorentina Argentina 77 80 £9.1m £1.4m Munir 22 PV Sky Blue White Spain 77 82 £9.5m £1.5m L. Martinez 20 Racing Argentina 77 82 £9m £1.4m G. Laborde 23 Bordeaux France 77 80 £9m £1.4m Y. Poulsen 23 RB Leipzig Denmark 77 79 £10.1m £1.8m V. Janssen 23 Fenerbahce Netherlands 77 79 £9.1m £1.4m K. Iheanacho 21 East Midlands Nigeria 76 80 £9.1m £1.6m J. Augustin 20 RB Leipzig France 76 81 £8.2m £1.3m Sassa 23 Cruzeiro Brazil 76 79 £6.8m £740k F. Soldano 23 Union de Santa Fe Argentina 76 78 £6.3m £550k M. Gregoritsch 23 Other Austria 76 79 £6.5m £600k T. Abraham 20 West Glamorgan England 75 78 £6m £670k E. Unal 20 ED Yellow Turkey 75 79 £7.2m £1.1m M. Gomez 21 CA Cyan Uruguay 75 77 £6m £680k Q. Arcas 21 Free Agent Spain 75 79 £5.9m n/a Y. Benzia 23 Lille Algeria 75 77 £5.9m £630k A. Mitrovic 23 Fulham Serbia 75 78 £7.3m £1.2m Leo Bonatini 23 WM Gold Brazil 75 77 £5.7m £560k

*Roger Martinez appears for both Jiangsu Suning and Villarreal

A = Age

OPR = Overall Points Rating

EST = Estimated 3-year development

V = Value

S = Salary