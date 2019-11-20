PS5 SSD cartridges confirmed as storage solution

Last week, a Sony design patent was found regarding a new form of cartridge for the upcoming PlayStation 5.

However, without any information to accompany it, we were unsure of whether the company was bringing back the cartridge as a storage solution.

We may not have had confirmation then, but we do now.

Leaked patent

Another Sony Interactive Entertainment patent has confirmed that the cartridges are being developed as new storage solutions - expected to house solid state drives (SSD).

The SSD cartridge patent was found online by LetsGoDigital

Found by LetsGoDigital, the latest patent includes the following statement:

"This is a recording medium which can record various data, such as a character, an image, an animation, a sound and a program. By loading the opening provided by the game console with the tip end part, the various data recorded on this cartridge can be read."

Here is what the cartridges would look like, according to the design

This is conclusive evidence that the proposed cartridge will be a memory solution.

Of course, it still may never materialise, but we do suspect that Sony wants to sell its own storage expansions this time round, in order to capitalise on the storage market.

