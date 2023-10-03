2K has announced that the NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition is just around the corner and that it will bring plenty of new features. The game is coming to Apple Arcade, with users being able to play the game on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Allen Iverson is the cover athlete of NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition. This year's title will bring back the incredibly popular The Greatest game mode, and introduce new customization options.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about NBA 2K24 Arcade.

Release date

As mentioned above, the NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition is just around the corner. The game goes live on Tuesday, 24 October, and Apple Arcade users will be able to enjoy it on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

The game will be available on Apple Arcade for a monthly subscription of £4.99 with a one-month free trial. If you have the Apple One Individual, Family, or Premier plan you will have access to the title.

This year's title will introduce some new mechanics and features, while also revamping some of the old ones. There are a variety of features and modes players can experience in NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition. So, let's take a look at them.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition game modes

The most popular mode in the franchise is back, with The Greatest returning in NBA 2K24. This year, players will be able to challenge the GOATs of the game and unlock a lineup full of NBA Superstars and Legends.

MyCAREER is also returning, with players starting as one young rookie who wants to make a name for himself and become an NBA superstar. Similar to past years, players can create their character and customise it as they see fit.

click to enlarge + 2

The Association and Play Now modes are also present in the NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, and Little has changed in both of them. The Association mode allows fans to become the GM and Head Coach of their favourite NBA team and build a dynasty. The Play Now mode lets users "pick their favourite NBA team and play against rivals from around the NBA in 5v5".

