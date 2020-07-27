NBA 2K21: Who will be the best teams to use on the upcoming title? - Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks & more

The countdown to the NBA's return is well and truly on!

All eyes are on Orlando as the NBA's return gets closer and closer, as does the launch of NBA 2K21!

There will be little turnaround between the end of the IRL season and the launch of the new 2K game, so we thought we'd drop our predictions on who will be the best sides to run with on the upcoming title.

Los Angeles Lakers

The first one is pretty obvious. The favourites to win the 2020 NBA title, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dynamic Duo! The pairing of LeBron and AD will be one of the strongest in 2K21

They don't have the greatest guards in the game by any stretch of the imagination, something which for most 2K teams would be enough to avoid them given how guard-heavy the gameplay is, but with LeBron and AD in your side, you just can't say no!

LeBron has been one of the best players in the game for years, and that won't change in 2K21 and AD is arguably the best current centre in the game, given his ability to dominate the paint whilst his ability to nail the odd three-ball is very handy indeed!

Milwaukee Bucks

So long as they have Giannis, the Bucks will always be up there with the best teams in 2K!

The Greek Freak is a freak IRL and he's no different in 2K. He was the joint-top rated player at the start of 2K20 and, given that he's en-route for a second consecutive MVP award (and potentially a DPOTY award) he's sure to be even better on 2K21.

He has a solid core around him too. The Bucks will be a fan favourite in 2K21, that's for sure!

Boston Celtics

Now these are a team we are VERY excited to use in NBA 2K21!

The Celtics are a huge franchise within the NBA - no other team has won more titles than the Boston side - but they haven't had that star-studded squad of years gone by in recent times, until now!

Upgrade! JT is in line for a big upgrade in 2K21

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have elevated their games to the next level to form one of the best partnerships in the East, it's safe to say we can expect some big upgrades to that Boston starting five on 2K21.

Houston Rockets

Maybe a somewhat controversial call, given their lack of a big-name centre following Clint Capela's exit during that 'small ball' trade earlier in the year.

But given that the guard-heavy gameplay we have come to expect from 2K, the Rockets - with their pairing of Harden and Westbrook - are sure to be a fan favourite in 2K21.

They made need to do some work in the off-season in order to elevate themselves to the top three, but a top-five spot seems reasonable.

Toronto Raptors

The final team that we think will be heavily used in NBA 2K21 is the reigning NBA Champions, the Toronto Raptors.

Many expected the Raptors to have a difficult season following the loss of Kawhi Leonard to the LA Clippers, but they have looked as sharp as ever, with Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry leading the way for the Canadian franchise.

A big upgrade is in store for 'Spicy P' whilst Lowry, Van Vleet and Ibaka could also be in line to see their rating boosted. They'll be an interesting one.

