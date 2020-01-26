NBA 2K20 MyTEAM: MOTW 14 Predictions (Moments of the Week 14) – LeBron James, Vince Carter, Kawhi Leonard

It seems almost criminal to write anything NBA related considering the news that broke on Sunday of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death.

The LA Lakers legend was one of five passengers in a helicopter crash which killed everyone on board. Bryant played 20 seasons, all with the Lakers, winning five NBA titles and becoming the fourth highest scorer in NBA history.

Just a day before his death, LeBron James passed him for third place in career points, in what has now been one of the most historic 24 hours in NBA history.

So, to honor Kobe, for this week’s MOTW predictions, I’m going to single out some of the best examples of Mamba Mentality from Week 14 of the NBA season.

LeBron James, LA Lakers

MOVING ON UP: LeBron passed Kobe on the all-time scoring list

Mentioned above, Byrant was already in everyone’s mind as James moved past the legend into third place in all-time scoring. Against the 76ers, though the Lakers lost, James scored 33,644th point to a rousing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd.

READ MORE: How next-gen consoles will boost NBA 2K

LeBron did all of this while wearing shoes with the message ‘Mamba 4 Life’ written on the heel. It is an image and sign of respect that will be remembered for years to come.

Vince Carter, Atlanta Hawks

BIRTHDAY: Carter turned 43 this week

While Carter hasn’t done much to write home about on the court, in terms of stat sheet production at least, he celebrated his 43rd birthday on the 26. The date can now be used to celebrate two legends of the game.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21: Everything you need to know

Carter is playing in his 22nd NBA season and, like Kobe, had a truly enormous impact on a city and basketball culture. Carter’s impact on Toronto and the NBA will be remembered forever and deserves a MOTW mention.

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

CAREER FIRST: Kawhi notched his first career triple-double

With everything that Leonard has accomplished in his NBA career, and all the applause he has received, he surprised many by achieving a career first this week: a triple-double.

READ MORE: PS5: Everything to know so far

With 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Miami Heat he accomplished the feat, but his response was unapologetically professional. In true Mamba Mentality he was all about his game, improving, and getting a W for his team.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

BUCKETS: Lillard was on a mission against the Warriors

If work ethic isn’t what you remember Kobe for, it could be scoring. Few players have ever been able to score at will like Kobe, and Dame did his best impression against the Golden State Warriors on MLK day.

The point guard dropped a career high 61 points as he toyed with the Warriors. He had a career-high 11 made three pointers and added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

READ MORE: PS5 Controllers leaked?

MOTW 14

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

RIP Kobe Bryant. Mamba 4 Life.