NBA 2K19: Toronto Raptors Player Ratings and Roster

After years atop the Eastern Conference rankings and early playoff exits at the hands of LeBron James, the Raptors now get to look forward to their first shot at the finals. While they will still have to beat tough teams like the Celtics, the Raptors have a legitimate shot of finally seeing the Finals.

Starting Lineup

Kyle Lowry, PG (OVR 85)

Age: 32

Height: 6’0

Traits: Two-Way Point

Best Attributes: Stamina, Ball handling, Lateral Quickness

Don’t let his height fool you. Kyle Lowry is one of the feared point guards in the current league. Last year he was able to rack up a nice 16.2 points per game averaged, as well as 6.9 assists per game as well. On top of that, he has a nice .553 eFG% that means, if he can’t find that route, he’ll simply drop it in himself.

Danny Green, SG (OVR 75)

Age: 31

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Perimeter Defender

Best Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Blocks, 3Pt

Although this will be his first year with the Raptors, Green has a lot to live up to. Hopefully, he is able to do a bit better than his previous years. Only averaging 8.6 points per game, he had a low 3.6 total rebounds. He does have 1.1 blocks averaged per game last year, which does give him a slight boost, but don’t expect too much from him.

Kawhi Leonard, SF (OVR 94)

Age: 27

Height: 6’7”

Traits: All Around Superstar

Best Attributes: Steals, Lateral Quickness, Layups

What can be said about Leonard that hasn’t already been stated at least once or twice already? Averaging 16.2 points last season, he averaged 2.0 steals per game, as well as at least 1.0 blocks per game, making him one to watch if you have the ball. Look for him to really push the boundaries on what he can do when given the chance.

Serge Ibaka, PF (OVR 79)

Age: 28

Height: 6’10

Traits: Two-Way Player

Best Attributes: Blocks, Vertical, Stamina

A bit new to the Raptors lineup, Ibaka had a decent showing last season. He held an average 12.6 points per game, and a nice 6.3 total rebounds per game. One thing to note as well is the average 1.3 blocks, putting him on the defensive sights as well.

Jonas Valanciunas, C (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Rebounding Scoring machine

Best Attributes: Rebounding, Strength, Blocks

At the middle of the court, we have Valanciunas, or better known as JV. Not the brightest star, he holds an average 12.7 points per game, as well as a nice 8.6 rebounds per game average from last season. His eFG% is quite high at .590 for a center though, showing that if he gets that rebound, there’s a fair chance it’s going in the basket.

NBA 2K19 Toronto Raptors Roster