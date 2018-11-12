header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

12 Nov 2018

NBA 2K19: New York Knicks Player Ratings and Roster

NBA 2K19: New York Knicks Player Ratings and Roster

The Knicks continue their long rebuild with their franchise player recovering from injury. We've got all the NBA 2K19 player ratings for the New York Knicks.

Jump To
link decal

Starting Lineup

link decal

NBA 2K19 New York Knicks Roster

To be blunt, the Knicks have been one of the few laughing stock teams of the NBA. While their future hopes lies with Kristaps Porzingis recovering from injury, this season will mostly be about developing their young guards and hoping for another top pick.

Starting Lineup

Trey Burke, PG (OVR 75) 

Age: 25

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best Attributes: Mid-Range, Passing, Ball Handling

Trey Burke has had quite a few ups and downs as of late. Although he had a weak 2017 year, this past year looked promising, with him averaging 12.8 points per game, as well as 4.7 assists, making him a decent playmaker. Unfortunately, his defense is quite weak, with only 2.0 rebounds and less than a single steal per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG (OVR 78) 

Age: 26

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Premier Perimeter Threat

Best Attributes: Mid-Range, Vertical, Layups

After coming off of his hottest year yet, Tim Hardaway is ranked a bit higher on our list of potential greats. Unfortunately, he’s on one of the lower bracket teams. Rallying a strong 17.5 average points per game, as well as 2.7 assists, he’s even strong on the defensive side with 3.9 average rebounds per game. Hopefully he can pull the weight of the team along again.

Mario Hezonja, SF (OVR 76) 

Age: 23

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Aggressive Scorer

Best Attributes: Vertical, 3pt, Layups

Although he is considered an Aggressive Scorer, his points say anything but. Sadly, last season, he had an average of 9.6 points, not even breaking the double digit average. Not only that, he had a low 1.4 average assists, and only 3.7 average rebounds, meaning he’s not great on either offense or defense.

Kristaps Porzingis, PF (OVR 88) 

Age: 22

Height: 7’3”

Traits: Inside-Outside Star

Best Attributes: Blocks, Post Offense, Stamina

The star and pride and joy of the Knicks, Porzingis is forecasted to be the best and dominating player of their roster. With a stellar 18.1 points averaged per game, where he really shines is in the defensive role. Gaining 2.0 average assists, as well as 7.2 average rebounds per game, he is feared on all sides of the court.

Enes Kanter, C (OVR 79) 

Age: 26

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Low Post Threat

Best Attributes: Rebounding, Layups, Post offense

Although slightly older than most of the other players on the roster, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to be in the spotlight. Averaging 14.1 points per game last season, as well as 11.0 total rebounds per game, he also had an amazing .592 eFG%.

NBA 2K19 New York Knicks Roster

Name OVR Position Height Age
Trey Burke75PG6'1"25
Tim Hardaway Jr.78SG6'6"26
Mario Hezonja76SG6'8"23
Kristaps Porzingis88PF7'3"22
Enes Kanter79C6'11"26
Frank Ntilikina74PG6’5”20
Emmanuel Mudiay74PG6’5”22
Ron Baker73PG6’4”25
Courtney Lee76SG6’5”33
Damyean Dotson71SG6’5”24
Lance Thomas69SF6’8”30
Kevin Knox75SF6’9”19
Isaiah Hicks65PF6’9”24
Noah Vonleh73PF6’9”23
Mitchell Robinson70C6’11”20
Luke Kornet65C7’1”23
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy