NBA 2K19: All-Time Phoenix Suns Player Ratings and Roster

The Phoenix Suns are a franchise that have struggled greatly over the past decade. This team is known for having many great teams and players, but never being able to reach that championship level. After first starting in 1968, the Suns have an all-time winning percentage of .531, rather high on the all-time list of franchises.

Starting Lineup

Steve Nash, PG (OVR 96)

Age: 32

Height: 6’3”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Passing, Stamina

Steve Nash is one of the all-time great point guards in the league, yet never won a title. He was drafted by the Suns, but soon traded away to the Dallas Mavericks. In Dallas, he developed into quite the floor general. In 2004, the Suns signed him back as a free agent, where he would go on to thrive and win two MVP awards. His all-time averages were 14.3 points, 8.5 assists and 3 rebounds per game, but he peaked with averages of 11.6 assists and 18.8 points per game in different seasons.

Dennis Johnson, PG (OVR 92)

Age: 27

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Layups, Ball Handling

Dennis Johnson was an NBA superstar that played most of his career in the 80s. He only played for the Suns from 1980 until 1983, where he was a 2x All-Star. He did win three titles in his career, but none with the Suns. He holds career averages of 14.1 points, 5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. During his best season in Phoenix, Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Amar’e Stoudemire, PF (OVR 91)

Age: 22

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Rebounding Scoring Machine

Best Stats: Dunks, Vertical, Post Offense

Stoudemire played a majority of his career in Phoenix after being selected by the Suns in the first round of the 2002 NBA draft. He enjoyed many good years alongside Steve Nash, earning many All-Star awards. With career averages of 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, one can see what an interior force he was. His peak seasons posted averages of 26 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in different seasons.

Walter Davis, SG (OVR 90)

Age: 23

Height: 6’6”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Stamina, Layups, Mid-Range

Walter Davis played the early years of his career for the Suns after being drafted 5th overall in the 1977 NBA Draft. As a rookie, he made an immediate impact with 24.2 points averaged per game. He was a 6x All-Star in his career, with career averages of 18.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Shawn Marion, SF (OVR 90)

Age: 28

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Rebounding, Vertical

Known as “The Matrix”, Shawn Marion was a strong contributor on both ends of the floor. Picked 9th overall by the Suns, Marion stayed with the Suns until 2008 and enjoyed many good seasons with Nash and Stoudemire. He was able to win a title with Dallas in the later years of his career and averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Phoenix Suns Roster