NBA 2K League to host first qualifying event in Europe

The NBA 2K League announced today that the NBA 2K League European Invitational - the league’s first-ever qualifying event in Europe - will take place in London over 13th and 14th December.

The two-day event will identify several elite players from Europe who will become eligible for the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft*.

Details

The NBA 2K League European Invitational will feature 20 players from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey and the UK, competing over two days of gameplay.

The NBA 2K League is an esports league joint venture between the National Basketball Association and Take-Two Interactive

This includes scrimmages and a double-elimination tournament, as well as participating in interviews with league representatives and team managers.

The NBA 2K League has identified players for the event through the NBA 2K League Combine, NBA 2K community Pro-Am tournaments and historical performances in NBA 2K events.

NBA 2K League representatives will be serving as scouts at the qualifiers, including Pacers Gaming’s Senior Director of Esports Operations Cody Parent and 2019 NBA 2K League Coach of the Year, Jeff Terrell.

The double-elimination tournament

The double-elimination tournament on December 14th will be live-streamed on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

The double-elimination tournament will be held at an esports arena in London

At the end of the European Invitational, a committee comprised of league representatives and team managers will identify several players who will become eligible for the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft.

“We are excited to bring together the best NBA 2K players from across Europe for our first-ever European qualifying event,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue.

“Building on the success of last season’s APAC Invitational, which identified several draft-eligible players from the Asia‑Pacific region, it is important for us to further strengthen our player pool by providing more opportunities for top international players to qualify for the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft.”

Additional details about the European Invitational will be announced at a later date.

*Players will become draft-eligible upon passing a background check.