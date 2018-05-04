header decal
04 May 2018

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 5/4/18

The Western Conference takes top billing Friday as both semifinal series switch venues for pivotal Game 3s.

Point guard - Chris Paul, Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz

(Photo credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/Troy Taormina)

Point guard - Chris Paul, Houston Rockets @ Utah Jazz

The hedge here is that Paul bounces back from Houston's Game 2 loss, especially with regards to play-making after being held to a playoff-career low three assists in Wednesday night's loss. Paul has averaged 19.3 points and 6.0 assists in the playoffs, which is a significant drop-off from his career postseason average of 9.2 assists. 

Paul has gone ten playoff games without reaching double figures in assists. That streak ends in Game 3.

Alternate option - Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors

Holiday bounced back from a sub-par Game 1 to score 24 points in New Orleans' defeat Tuesday night. He is still averaging an impressive 24.3 points and 6.3 assists in this postseason and totaled 57 points and 15 assists in the two games at home in the first round when the Pelicans closed out the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday has averaged 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists against Golden State this season and should be good for such numbers or potentially more as the Pelicans fight to stay alive in this series.

Low-cost option: Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans

Iguodala's impending shift to the bench should not discourage DFS players from giving him a utility slot since Warriors coach Steve Kerr has opted for experience over youth with Iguodala over Quinn Cook. While the minutes may drift closer to 25 for Iguodala, he has a chance to reach double figures in points and fill the stat sheet in other categories.

