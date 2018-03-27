FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/27/18

PG - Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets

Though he was held to 11 points Sunday, Lowry kept up his prolific 3-point shooting by making three of seven from deep. He has made 42 of 80 (52.5) from 3-point range in his last ten contests and has averaged 19.2 points and 9.0 assists in that span while compiling a 4.09 assist-to-turnover ratio.

With the day off and the Nuggets coming in for a second game in as many nights, plus with one of their starting guards in Gary Harris being sidelined, Lowry should easily surpass his numbers of nine points and four assists from the first meeting between the teams in November.

Also consider: Quinn Cook, Golden State vs Indiana

While Pacers point guard Darren Collison could be a play here, there is more scoring upside to Cook, who also is a touch cheaper. The second-year guard has averaged 19.5 points and 4.5 assists in his last six games, but his assists are picking up as he has grown more comfortable running the offense. Cook has recorded 20 assists against just six turnovers in his last three outings.

He has been solid as a shooter, making 15 of 30 from 3-point range in his last six contests and hitting at a 54.1 percent clip overall in that stretch.

Low-cost option: Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets

VanVleet has emerged to be a low-cost, high-value player off the bench and has averaged 15.5 points and 4.0 assists in his last four games while scoring 14 or more in each of them. He has made 15 of 30 from 3-point range in that spell and has committed just one turnover against those 16 assists.