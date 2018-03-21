FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/21/18

PG - Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies

The only players on a triple-double tear better than the 76ers rookie are Russell Westbrook and LeBron James (more on him later). Simmons has averaged 13.8 points, 12.3 assists and 10.8 rebounds while posting three triple-doubles in his last four games, and has shot 48.9 percent in those games.

What also stands out in this surge is his 5.44 assist-to-turnover ratio, which skyrocketed after he had 15 assists without a turnover against Charlotte last time out. While Simmons had a quiet six points, seven assists and three rebounds in Philadelphia's loss at Memphis in January, playing a Grizzlies team that has lost 20 of 21 lends itself to Simmons continuing his fine play of late.

Also consider: Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

The one thing Simmons does not do is the one thing Lowry does - hit 3-pointers. He went seven of 13 from beyond the arc in Tuesday night's win at Orlando, the second time this month he has made seven in a game. Lowry has made 204 3-pointers while shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, and his total is 204 more than Simmons has made.

Lowry sat out the first game between the teams due to a sore back, but be warned; he has shot just 28.7 percent from deep in 25 games versus the Cavaliers while averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 assists.