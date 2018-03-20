FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/20/18

PG - Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics

Unless Westbrook loses a limb, there is little reason picking against a player who puts up triple-doubles with regularity, and now, consecutively. The All-Star guard is looking for his sixth straight triple-double and 24th on the season, having averaged 24.6 points, 11.6 assists and 11.4 rebounds during his current five-game run of triple-doubles after totaling 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds in Sunday’s 133-125 victory at Toronto.

While he was 'held' to 19 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in the first game between the teams in November, there are two important things to remember. One is that Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will not play and two is that it was the first time in seven games Boston held him under 20 points. Westbrook has averaged 31.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds in those seven matchups, and with his shooting percentage at 51.6 during this current streak of triple-doubles, look for him to get closer to 31 points than 19 this time.

Also consider: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets

Most any other night, Lillard would be an easy insertion into a starting DFS lineup, but with Westbrook smoldering as he is, Lillard gets consigned to being an alternate with the schedule. That is not a slight since he has averaged 30.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds during Portland's 13-game winning streak that has given them some breathing room in the Northwest over Westbrook and the Thunder.

Lillard has thrived on the up-tempo style of playing the Rockets, totaling 64 points and 14 assists in the two meetings this season. He drilled nine of 16 3-pointers in the 124-117 home loss December 9 while finishing with 35 points and six assists, and has averaged 22.2 points and 6.3 assists in 20 lifetime clashes with the Rockets.