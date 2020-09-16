[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NHL

*BREAKING* NHL 21 Gameplay Trailer Reveal Date Announced

EA’s next big hockey game will soon reach the ice, but first, we’ll get a trailer on its gameplay!

by Brandon Ridgely Sep 16, 2020
NHL 21 Gameplay Trailer 2

EA has announced when the NHL 21 Gameplay Trailer will officially premiere!

NHL 21 Gameplay Trailer
DON’T MISS IT: We’ll soon have our first look at on-ice action in NHL 21

The NHL 21 Gameplay Trailer will premiere at 11am EST on Thursday, 17 September.

You can watch it here!

This will be our first look into NHL 21 gameplay, at least for players that didn’t get into the closed beta technical test.

This is the next step in the NHL 21 feature reveal roadmap, which placed gameplay at mid-September.

nhl 21 update schedule

Next up on the roadmap is NHL 21 HUT changes, so stay tuned for more!

