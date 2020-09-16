BREAKING* NHL 21 Gameplay Trailer Reveal Date Announced

EA’s next big hockey game will soon reach the ice, but first, we’ll get a trailer on its gameplay!

EA has announced when the NHL 21 Gameplay Trailer will officially premiere!

DON’T MISS IT: We’ll soon have our first look at on-ice action in NHL 21

The NHL 21 Gameplay Trailer will premiere at 11am EST on Thursday, 17 September.

You can watch it here!

This will be our first look into NHL 21 gameplay, at least for players that didn’t get into the closed beta technical test.

This is the next step in the NHL 21 feature reveal roadmap, which placed gameplay at mid-September.

Next up on the roadmap is NHL 21 HUT changes, so stay tuned for more!

