PS5: 5 Games we’re playing on the PlayStation 5 – God of War 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 & more

With the upgrades in both software and hardware, there is likely to be some outstanding graphics we’ve never been able to experience before on a console.

Not only are there games set to release on all platforms, Sony has some hidden gems up their sleeve just for the PlayStation 5.

God of War 2

The God of War series is notorious for its elaborate storytelling and overabundance of badass fight scenes.

A GOD OUT OF TIME – Kratos has travelled to a new realm!

The reboot continued with this formulae and gave us one of the greatest games of all time.

We follow Kratos through the new Norse mythology realm, where he journeys to deliver his wife’s ashes to the highest point in all the realms.

At the end, we get a sneak peek into the next game with Thor coming to get revenge on Kratos for the deaths of his extended family.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the next chapter of Kratos’ journey, with more Gods, Monsters and epic moments to experience!

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

The first Horizon Zero Dawn released over 3 years ago, leaving fans desperate for more cyber-hunting action!

NEW HORIZONS FOR PS5 – HZD’s wildlife is unlike any other game.

HZD2 is set to be a PlayStation exclusive, so any Xbox fans will have to wait for a possible, but unlikely, Xbox release.

The new PS5 will allow the developers to create an even more in-depth world. With better hardware, the game will look and feel more realistic.

The PS5 is also using an SSD instead of a hard drive, meaning games will load much faster. With HZD, this will create a much more fluid and natural experience.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5

The next Call of Duty is set to release in the Autumn of 2020. This means it is likely to come out before the release of the next console.

This will mean the game will release on both the PS4 and the upcoming PS5.

COLD WAR CONFLICT – Black Ops 5 is the 16th new title in the series!

From the current information we have, we know the next COD will be set in the Cold War and will continue the ‘Boots-on-the-ground’ feel that the series has been following for the last few years.

The story will continue on from the first Black Ops games, with possible original characters such as Mason and Reznov.

Although the current COD game, Modern Warfare, has amazing graphics, we can expect the new title to look even better.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk has found itself delayed from April to September 2020. This is unfortunate, as this means it will release just before the next-gen consoles are available.

A CITY TO BURN – Cyberpunk’s official release date is 17th September

CD Projekt Red had no plans to release the game on the PS5, but due to this delay, they are now considering a next-gen release given the circumstances.

From what we’ve seen, the graphics look stunning! With its ultra-realistic lighting and immersive story, Cyberpunk is at the top of everyone’s watchlist.

Fan’s of The Witcher and other RPG games are hyped for Cyberpunk’s release, but we have a little way to go yet. Click here to read more about our coverage of Cyberpunk.

Ghost of Tsushima

Set in Feudal Japan, Ghost of Tsushima takes an eastern spin on your standard RPG.

SHOGUN OF JAPAN – The Japanese setting gives Tsushima a refreshing twist

The combat and swordplay look amazing. It seems gritty and realistic allowing the player to pull off combos and deadly executions.

The story is in-depth and presented with beautiful cinematics and dialogue. Alongside a genuine Japanese score, it seems Ghost of Tsushima will be an extremely immersive experience.

Since its reveal at E3 2018, we’ve been on the edge of our seat to get a better look at the core mechanics of the game, as well as more story details.

GOS is set to release on PS4 on the 26th June 2020, meaning we’ll see a re-release of the game on PS5 later down the line.

Honourable Mention

Elder Scrolls VI was teased at E3 2018. It’s reveal trailer simply showing the name and logo as well as some scenery.

SKYRIM’S SUCCESSOR – After 8 years without a new Elder Scrolls game, fans are getting desperate for a new title!

With The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim become one of the biggest games of all time, there are high hopes for the next big Elder Scrolls game.

With Bethesda able to take advantage of the new system, we hope to see a much larger world to explore, as well as better graphics.

There is currently no set release date for The Elder Scrolls VI. If you wish to read more about the ESO VI, click here.