Among Us PS4 & Xbox One: Will the smash-hit game come to console?

The party game is taking Twitch by storm, but could console gamers get in on the fun soon?

Fall Guys may have been an unexpected hit, but quickly usurping it as the hottest game of 2020 is Among Us.

The PC game drops players into a space ship, but one of them is a murderous imposter and needs to be discovered.

Will console players be able to get in on the fun soon?

What is Among Us?

If you don’t know, Among Us is a 4-10 player party game where players attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but one (or more) random player among the crew is an Impostor bent on killing everyone!

KEEP IT SECRET, KEEP IT SAFE: Don’t let a soul know if you’re the Impostor!

The crew can win by completing tasks or discovering who the Impostor is, but the Imposter can disrupt their progress and sabotage tasks.

Will Among Us come to console?

The game is the big title of the moment with streamers, so if developers Innersloth want to capitalise on their momentum getting it onto console will be crucial.

However, it’s not like Among Us is new.

It’s been on Steam since November 2018, and if it hasn’t come to PlayStation or Xbox yet it seems unlikely to do so.

There are a few mechanical issues that seem to be a barrier to console play too. In a recent Twitch stream studio programmer Forest Willard explained what the issues may be.

ACT CASUAL: Hiding in plain sight is the key

“…we’d have to write a system for quick comms. It’d basically be for randoms, like Rocket League. I don’t know if we’d be able to implement console voice chat or not. I know one of the first things we want to add is a friend’s list-type account system”.

There is not quick way to type messages on console, and we all know that voice chat can be a real problem.

Communication is so important in Among Us that it might be impossible to play without risking the abusiveness that can come with console voice chat.

The silver lining

Thankfully, you don’t need some mega PC build to play Among Us.

It only costs £3.99 on Steam and the minimum PC requirements are very low:

OS: Windows 7 SP1+

Windows 7 SP1+ Processor: SSE2 instruction set support

SSE2 instruction set support Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 250 MB available space

Not only that, it’s available on iOS and Android!

So if you haven’t tried it, what are you waiting for!

