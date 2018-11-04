Madden 19: Jacksonville Jaguars Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Jacksonville Jaguars languished at the foot of the NFL for a long time. From 2012 to 2016 they never won more than five games in a year. Then the Doug Marrone/Tom Coughlin era started. The new regime invested enormous amounts into the defense in free agency and hit in the draft. They created a brilliant unit with talent at every level. Blake Bortles was finally given some support with a solid offensive line and running game. In 2017 the Jaguars were the emerging force in the AFC as they went 10-6 and claimed their first division title since 1999. In the playoffs, the Jaguars beat Buffalo and then Pittsburgh before taking an early lead in the AFC championship game in New England, only to fall to a Tom Brady comeback.
Team Rating
With an 83 team OVR, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the best teams in Madden 19. Only four teams have a better OVR score; the Eagles, Rams, Steelers, and Saints. The Jaguars are fueled by their excellent defense, which scores a 91 rating, making them the best unit tied with the Eagles defense. The defense is loaded with talent at defensive line, linebacker, and defensive back which arguably makes them better than any other unit. Offensively the Jaguars score just 81, which isn't awful, but it does show their weakness. Blake Bortles is a limited quarterback, but if you can keep the ground game working, then the defense can stifle any opponent.
Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback (OVR 97)
Age: 23
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 2 years/$13.03m
2018 Cap Hit: $5.66m
Best Stats: Speed (92), Man Coverage (96), Zone Coverage (93), Press (98), Play Recognition (98), Jumping (93)
Jalen Ramsey was the fifth-overall pick for the Jaguars in 2016 and was immediately their best cornerback, and very quickly the best in the NFL. In his rookie season Ramsey picked off two passes, taking one back for a touchdown, as quarterbacks quickly learned not to test him. In 2017 Ramsey had four interceptions and made his first Pro Bowl and had his first First Team All-Pro selection. They are sure not to be his last as Ramsey, at just 23, has plenty of time to get even better.
Calais Campbell, Defensive End (OVR 93)
Age: 32
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 3 years/$38.9m
2018 Cap Hit: $12.2m
Best Stats: Strength (87), Finesse Moves (90), Power Moves (86), Block Shedding (92), Tackle (93), Speed (73), Acceleration (83)
The veteran defensive lineman joined the Jaguars as an expensive free agent signing in 2017. Campbell had an immediate impact with four sacks in Week 1 last season, as he became the kind of pass rusher NFL analysts always thought he might be. Campbell also quickly became a leader to a lot of the young defensive linemen on the team and the figurehead of a pass rush that was utterly dominant. He finished the season with 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits.
Andrew Norwell, Left Guard (OVR 88)
Age: 26
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 5 years/$51.5m
2018 Cap Hit: $9.47m
Best Stats: Strength (87), Pass Block (89), Run Block (85), Impact Block (85)
Andrew Norwell entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 for the Carolina Panthers. In his four years with them he developed into one of the best pass protecting guards in the NFL. Norwell won a starting job at left guard in 2015, and by 2017 was a First Team All-Pro. Norwell joined the Jaguars as a free agent this year.
Leonard Fournette, Running Back (OVR 87)
Age: 23
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 3 years/$20.64m
2018 Cap Hit: $6.61m
Best Stats: Speed (92), Strength (84), Trucking (95), Carrying (92), Break Tackle (88), Stiff Arm (85), Catching (70)
Leonard Fournette was the fourth-overall pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. The big running back was a hammer for the Jags offense all year and finished his season with 1,040 yards in 13 games along with 9 touchdowns. Fournette averaged just 3.9 yards per carry but often saw a defense primed to stop him. He also provided much-needed consistency and a platform for Blake Bortles to improve as the year progressed.
The Jaguars roster is loaded with athletic talent. There are an impressive ten players with 90+ speed and 22 with acceleration of 90+. On offense Blake Bortles (93 throw power, 84 short accuracy) is not brilliant, but he is mobile enough to be a threat on the ground and that is always productive. Leonard Fournette (92 speed, 95 trucking) is the biggest threat, and with a strong offensive line you can really pound the ball for the most part. On the outside the likes of Keelan Cole (90 speed, 85 catching) is a good threat, as is rookie DJ Chark Jr (94 speed, 93 jumping).
The real power of this roster is on defense though. The defensive line is deep and brilliant. Calais Campbell (92 block shedding, 90 finesse moves) can play inside or outside, while Yannick Ngakoue (88 acceleration, 90 finesse moves) and Dante Fowler Jr (88 acceleration, 84 finesse moves) are terrific pass rusher options outside, while Malik Jackson (87 power moves, 86 tackle) and Marcell Dareus (94 strength, 89 tackle) are impressive defensive tackles that are useful in all facets of the game.
At linebacker, Telvin Smith Sr (88 speed, 95 play recognition) and Myles Jack (87 speed, 85 tackle) are wonderful in coverage as well as against the run. The secondary is also full of quality. Jalen Ramsey (96 man coverage, 93 zone coverage) and AJ Bouye (91 man coverage, 93 zone coverage) are the two best corners in Madden 19, and the safety pairing of Tashaun Gipson Sr (87 play recognition, 84 zone coverage) and Barry Church (84 play recognition, 78 zone coverage) are also very difficult to beat. There is no soft spot in this defense.
Jacksonville Jaguars Playbook - Offense
I Form - Pro
I Form - Slot Flex
I Form - Tight
Strong I - Pro
Strong I - Wing
Weak I - Pro
Weak I - Slot Flex
Weak I - Wing
Singleback - Ace
Singleback - Ace Pair
Singleback - Ace Slot
Singleback - Bunch
Singleback - Deuce Close
Singleback - Dice Slot
Singleback - Wing Pair
Singleback - Wing Stack
Singleback - Wing Tight
Singleback - Wing Tight Z
Singleback - Y Trips
Shotgun - Ace Offset
Shotgun - Bunch
Shotgun - Doubles Offset
Shotgun - Doubles Y Off Wk
Shotgun - Empty Base
Shotgun - Empty Trey Stack
Shotgun - Open Flex
Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot
Shotgun - Stack HB Wk
Shotgun - Tight
Shotgun - Trey Y-Flex
Shotgun - Trips TE Offset
Shotgun -Trips Y-Flex
Shotgun - Y Off Trips Wk
The Jaguars offensive playbook has a lot of under center, and specifically I formation, sets which lends it to being a strong run and play action playbook. There are enough shotgun sets to entice a passing player, but there aren't as many quality passing plays as other playbooks. Singleback Deuce Close is really nice though, and can lead to a lot of confusion with the HB Wham, Counter Y, and PA X Post Cross plays.
Jacksonville Jaguars Playbook - Defense
4-3 Normal
4-3 Over
4-3 Over Plus
4-3 Under
4-3 Wide 9
46 Normal
Nickel Normal
Nickel Double A Gap
Nickel Wide 9
Big Nickel Over G
Dime Normal
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Dollar 3-2-6
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Jaguars defensive playbook is the best 4-3 defensive playbook in Madden 19. It has five strong 4-3 formations that have a good mix of overload blitzes, basic plays, and disguised coverages. The 46 Normal is a really nice changeup formation, and the nickel and dime sub packages are strong too.