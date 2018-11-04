Madden 19: Jacksonville Jaguars Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Jacksonville Jaguars languished at the foot of the NFL for a long time. From 2012 to 2016 they never won more than five games in a year. Then the Doug Marrone/Tom Coughlin era started. The new regime invested enormous amounts into the defense in free agency and hit in the draft. They created a brilliant unit with talent at every level. Blake Bortles was finally given some support with a solid offensive line and running game. In 2017 the Jaguars were the emerging force in the AFC as they went 10-6 and claimed their first division title since 1999. In the playoffs, the Jaguars beat Buffalo and then Pittsburgh before taking an early lead in the AFC championship game in New England, only to fall to a Tom Brady comeback.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

With an 83 team OVR, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the best teams in Madden 19. Only four teams have a better OVR score; the Eagles, Rams, Steelers, and Saints. The Jaguars are fueled by their excellent defense, which scores a 91 rating, making them the best unit tied with the Eagles defense. The defense is loaded with talent at defensive line, linebacker, and defensive back which arguably makes them better than any other unit. Offensively the Jaguars score just 81, which isn't awful, but it does show their weakness. Blake Bortles is a limited quarterback, but if you can keep the ground game working, then the defense can stifle any opponent.

Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback (OVR 97)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$13.03m

2018 Cap Hit: $5.66m

Best Stats: Speed (92), Man Coverage (96), Zone Coverage (93), Press (98), Play Recognition (98), Jumping (93)

Jalen Ramsey was the fifth-overall pick for the Jaguars in 2016 and was immediately their best cornerback, and very quickly the best in the NFL. In his rookie season Ramsey picked off two passes, taking one back for a touchdown, as quarterbacks quickly learned not to test him. In 2017 Ramsey had four interceptions and made his first Pro Bowl and had his first First Team All-Pro selection. They are sure not to be his last as Ramsey, at just 23, has plenty of time to get even better.

Calais Campbell, Defensive End (OVR 93)

Age: 32

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$38.9m

2018 Cap Hit: $12.2m

Best Stats: Strength (87), Finesse Moves (90), Power Moves (86), Block Shedding (92), Tackle (93), Speed (73), Acceleration (83)

The veteran defensive lineman joined the Jaguars as an expensive free agent signing in 2017. Campbell had an immediate impact with four sacks in Week 1 last season, as he became the kind of pass rusher NFL analysts always thought he might be. Campbell also quickly became a leader to a lot of the young defensive linemen on the team and the figurehead of a pass rush that was utterly dominant. He finished the season with 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits.

Andrew Norwell, Left Guard (OVR 88)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 5 years/$51.5m

2018 Cap Hit: $9.47m

Best Stats: Strength (87), Pass Block (89), Run Block (85), Impact Block (85)

Andrew Norwell entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 for the Carolina Panthers. In his four years with them he developed into one of the best pass protecting guards in the NFL. Norwell won a starting job at left guard in 2015, and by 2017 was a First Team All-Pro. Norwell joined the Jaguars as a free agent this year.

Leonard Fournette, Running Back (OVR 87)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$20.64m

2018 Cap Hit: $6.61m

Best Stats: Speed (92), Strength (84), Trucking (95), Carrying (92), Break Tackle (88), Stiff Arm (85), Catching (70)

Leonard Fournette was the fourth-overall pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. The big running back was a hammer for the Jags offense all year and finished his season with 1,040 yards in 13 games along with 9 touchdowns. Fournette averaged just 3.9 yards per carry but often saw a defense primed to stop him. He also provided much-needed consistency and a platform for Blake Bortles to improve as the year progressed.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Blake Bortles 78 79 93 84 80 79 84 79 Cody Kessler 68 77 89 81 76 72 82 77

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Leonard Fournette 87 92 88 75 92 85 70 Carlos Hyde 81 88 91 79 83 88 69 TJ Yeldon 78 88 86 79 86 90 70 Corey Grant 76 96 93 79 81 81 63 David Williams 63 89 80 62 81 76 59

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Tommy Bohanon 66 75 86 74 51 61 77 56

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Marqise Lee 82 89 92 86 84 84 83 83 86 78 90 Keelan Cole 81 90 90 85 81 83 82 84 88 79 86 Dede Westbrook 80 93 95 85 85 83 76 81 83 76 83 Donte Moncrief 77 92 87 83 77 78 80 78 84 78 91 DJ Chark Jr 73 94 89 81 70 74 77 75 81 68 93 Rashad Greene Sr 71 88 91 78 77 75 73 73 74 76 87 Jaydon Mickens 69 89 96 78 71 71 73 72 74 62 85

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Austin Seferian-Jenkins 81 86 78 86 76 73 68 66 James O'Shaughnessy 74 83 82 80 62 58 51 60 Niles Paul 74 87 82 78 64 60 55 59 David Grinnage 66 80 70 76 61 56 51 59 Blake Bell 63 79 82 59 51 46 41 55 Carson Tinker 47 71 68 63 50 45 40 47 Matt Overton 46 70 66 55 45 40 35 56

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Brandon Linder 89 61 65 90 90 84 86 Andrew Norwell 88 62 87 89 85 59 85 Jermey Parnell 76 63 84 82 78 78 81 Cam Robinson 73 67 91 76 73 85 84 AJ Cann 73 57 89 74 76 75 80 Josh Wells 71 63 84 76 74 74 77 Chris Reed 67 71 85 72 73 70 79 Tyler Shatley 66 65 90 69 72 75 77 Will Richardson Jr 66 65 84 75 72 79 78 Ereck Flowers 66 63 90 69 72 82 81 Josh Walker 66 65 83 72 77 73 72

DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves Calais Campbell 93 73 80 87 92 90 86 Yannick Ngakoue 87 82 84 80 68 90 80 Dante Fowler Jr 82 85 84 73 68 84 72 Taven Bryan 78 76 78 93 80 70 83 Dawuane Smoot 72 80 84 82 75 75 64 Lerentee McCray 71 81 83 70 69 73 79

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Malik Jackson 85 75 83 87 75 82 88 Marcell Dareus 84 73 94 77 57 79 89 Abry Jones 77 66 88 78 67 75 86 Eli Ankou 69 65 82 75 62 70 76 Michael Hughes 61 62 82 68 61 68 78

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Telvin Smith Sr 88 88 88 79 86 95 93 74 79 Blair Brown 71 84 79 82 78 62 78 49 58 Leon Jacobs 71 88 79 81 83 61 78 65 61 Nick DeLuca 61 77 79 79 85 51 75 54 59

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Myles Jack 85 87 88 85 83 86 83 77 84 Donald Payne 70 86 90 82 85 67 81 60 69

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Jalen Ramsey 97 92 93 90 96 93 98 AJ Bouye 92 89 94 91 91 93 93 DJ Hayden 75 91 90 94 73 76 79 Tyler Patmon 69 88 88 91 75 69 67 Tre Herndon 67 89 89 91 74 71 71 Quenton Meeks 65 88 92 92 72 69 69 Dee Delaney 64 90 90 85 69 74 70

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Tashaun Gipson Sr 84 85 88 86 87 77 84 Cody Davis 76 90 92 87 70 75 78 Jarrod Wilson 70 87 89 84 63 75 74

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Barry Church 81 84 87 78 84 65 78 Ronnie Harrison 70 86 90 71 58 71 78

K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Josh Lambo 79 96 88

P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Logan Cooke 74 92 81

The Jaguars roster is loaded with athletic talent. There are an impressive ten players with 90+ speed and 22 with acceleration of 90+. On offense Blake Bortles (93 throw power, 84 short accuracy) is not brilliant, but he is mobile enough to be a threat on the ground and that is always productive. Leonard Fournette (92 speed, 95 trucking) is the biggest threat, and with a strong offensive line you can really pound the ball for the most part. On the outside the likes of Keelan Cole (90 speed, 85 catching) is a good threat, as is rookie DJ Chark Jr (94 speed, 93 jumping).

The real power of this roster is on defense though. The defensive line is deep and brilliant. Calais Campbell (92 block shedding, 90 finesse moves) can play inside or outside, while Yannick Ngakoue (88 acceleration, 90 finesse moves) and Dante Fowler Jr (88 acceleration, 84 finesse moves) are terrific pass rusher options outside, while Malik Jackson (87 power moves, 86 tackle) and Marcell Dareus (94 strength, 89 tackle) are impressive defensive tackles that are useful in all facets of the game.

At linebacker, Telvin Smith Sr (88 speed, 95 play recognition) and Myles Jack (87 speed, 85 tackle) are wonderful in coverage as well as against the run. The secondary is also full of quality. Jalen Ramsey (96 man coverage, 93 zone coverage) and AJ Bouye (91 man coverage, 93 zone coverage) are the two best corners in Madden 19, and the safety pairing of Tashaun Gipson Sr (87 play recognition, 84 zone coverage) and Barry Church (84 play recognition, 78 zone coverage) are also very difficult to beat. There is no soft spot in this defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars Playbook - Offense

I Form - Pro

I Form - Slot Flex

I Form - Tight

Strong I - Pro

Strong I - Wing

Weak I - Pro

Weak I - Slot Flex

Weak I - Wing

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Ace Slot

Singleback - Bunch

Singleback - Deuce Close

Singleback - Dice Slot

Singleback - Wing Pair

Singleback - Wing Stack

Singleback - Wing Tight

Singleback - Wing Tight Z

Singleback - Y Trips

Shotgun - Ace Offset

Shotgun - Bunch

Shotgun - Doubles Offset

Shotgun - Doubles Y Off Wk

Shotgun - Empty Base

Shotgun - Empty Trey Stack

Shotgun - Open Flex

Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot

Shotgun - Stack HB Wk

Shotgun - Tight

Shotgun - Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun - Trips TE Offset

Shotgun -Trips Y-Flex

Shotgun - Y Off Trips Wk

The Jaguars offensive playbook has a lot of under center, and specifically I formation, sets which lends it to being a strong run and play action playbook. There are enough shotgun sets to entice a passing player, but there aren't as many quality passing plays as other playbooks. Singleback Deuce Close is really nice though, and can lead to a lot of confusion with the HB Wham, Counter Y, and PA X Post Cross plays.

Jacksonville Jaguars Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Normal

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Jaguars defensive playbook is the best 4-3 defensive playbook in Madden 19. It has five strong 4-3 formations that have a good mix of overload blitzes, basic plays, and disguised coverages. The 46 Normal is a really nice changeup formation, and the nickel and dime sub packages are strong too.