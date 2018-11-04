header decal
Madden

04 Nov 2018

Madden 19: Jacksonville Jaguars Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

Madden 19: Jacksonville Jaguars Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the best up and coming teams in the NFL. Here is everything you need to know about them in Madden 19.

The Jacksonville Jaguars languished at the foot of the NFL for a long time. From 2012 to 2016 they never won more than five games in a year. Then the Doug Marrone/Tom Coughlin era started. The new regime invested enormous amounts into the defense in free agency and hit in the draft. They created a brilliant unit with talent at every level. Blake Bortles was finally given some support with a solid offensive line and running game. In 2017 the Jaguars were the emerging force in the AFC as they went 10-6 and claimed their first division title since 1999. In the playoffs, the Jaguars beat Buffalo and then Pittsburgh before taking an early lead in the AFC championship game in New England, only to fall to a Tom Brady comeback.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

With an 83 team OVR, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the best teams in Madden 19. Only four teams have a better OVR score; the Eagles, Rams, Steelers, and Saints. The Jaguars are fueled by their excellent defense, which scores a 91 rating, making them the best unit tied with the Eagles defense. The defense is loaded with talent at defensive line, linebacker, and defensive back which arguably makes them better than any other unit. Offensively the Jaguars score just 81, which isn't awful, but it does show their weakness. Blake Bortles is a limited quarterback, but if you can keep the ground game working, then the defense can stifle any opponent.

Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback (OVR 97)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$13.03m

2018 Cap Hit: $5.66m

Best Stats: Speed (92), Man Coverage (96), Zone Coverage (93), Press (98), Play Recognition (98), Jumping (93)

Jalen Ramsey was the fifth-overall pick for the Jaguars in 2016 and was immediately their best cornerback, and very quickly the best in the NFL. In his rookie season Ramsey picked off two passes, taking one back for a touchdown, as quarterbacks quickly learned not to test him. In 2017 Ramsey had four interceptions and made his first Pro Bowl and had his first First Team All-Pro selection. They are sure not to be his last as Ramsey, at just 23, has plenty of time to get even better.

Calais Campbell, Defensive End (OVR 93)

Age: 32

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$38.9m

2018 Cap Hit: $12.2m

Best Stats: Strength (87), Finesse Moves (90), Power Moves (86), Block Shedding (92), Tackle (93), Speed (73), Acceleration (83)

The veteran defensive lineman joined the Jaguars as an expensive free agent signing in 2017. Campbell had an immediate impact with four sacks in Week 1 last season, as he became the kind of pass rusher NFL analysts always thought he might be. Campbell also quickly became a leader to a lot of the young defensive linemen on the team and the figurehead of a pass rush that was utterly dominant. He finished the season with 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits.

Andrew Norwell, Left Guard (OVR 88)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 5 years/$51.5m

2018 Cap Hit: $9.47m

Best Stats: Strength (87), Pass Block (89), Run Block (85), Impact Block (85)

Andrew Norwell entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 for the Carolina Panthers. In his four years with them he developed into one of the best pass protecting guards in the NFL. Norwell won a starting job at left guard in 2015, and by 2017 was a First Team All-Pro. Norwell joined the Jaguars as a free agent this year.

Leonard Fournette, Running Back (OVR 87)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$20.64m

2018 Cap Hit: $6.61m

Best Stats: Speed (92), Strength (84), Trucking (95), Carrying (92), Break Tackle (88), Stiff Arm (85), Catching (70)

Leonard Fournette was the fourth-overall pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. The big running back was a hammer for the Jags offense all year and finished his season with 1,040 yards in 13 games along with 9 touchdowns. Fournette averaged just 3.9 yards per carry but often saw a defense primed to stop him. He also provided much-needed consistency and a platform for Blake Bortles to improve as the year progressed.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Blake Bortles7879938480798479
Cody Kessler6877898176728277
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Leonard Fournette87928875928570
Carlos Hyde81889179838869
TJ Yeldon78888679869070
Corey Grant76969379818163
David Williams63898062817659
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Tommy Bohanon6675867451617756
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Marqise Lee8289928684848383867890
Keelan Cole8190908581838284887986
Dede Westbrook8093958585837681837683
Donte Moncrief7792878377788078847891
DJ Chark Jr7394898170747775816893
Rashad Greene Sr7188917877757373747687
Jaydon Mickens6989967871717372746285
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Austin Seferian-Jenkins8186788676736866
James O'Shaughnessy7483828062585160
Niles Paul7487827864605559
David Grinnage6680707661565159
Blake Bell6379825951464155
Carson Tinker4771686350454047
Matt Overton4670665545403556
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Brandon Linder89616590908486
Andrew Norwell88628789855985
Jermey Parnell76638482787881
Cam Robinson73679176738584
AJ Cann73578974767580
Josh Wells71638476747477
Chris Reed67718572737079
Tyler Shatley66659069727577
Will Richardson Jr66658475727978
Ereck Flowers66639069728281
Josh Walker66658372777372
DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves
Calais Campbell93738087929086
Yannick Ngakoue87828480689080
Dante Fowler Jr82858473688472
Taven Bryan78767893807083
Dawuane Smoot72808482757564
Lerentee McCray71818370697379
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Malik Jackson85758387758288
Marcell Dareus84739477577989
Abry Jones77668878677586
Eli Ankou69658275627076
Michael Hughes61628268616878
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Telvin Smith Sr888888798695937479
Blair Brown718479827862784958
Leon Jacobs718879818361786561
Nick DeLuca617779798551755459
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Myles Jack858788858386837784
Donald Payne708690828567816069
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Jalen Ramsey97929390969398
AJ Bouye92899491919393
DJ Hayden75919094737679
Tyler Patmon69888891756967
Tre Herndon67898991747171
Quenton Meeks65889292726969
Dee Delaney64909085697470
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Tashaun Gipson Sr84858886877784
Cody Davis76909287707578
Jarrod Wilson70878984637574
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Barry Church81848778846578
Ronnie Harrison70869071587178
K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Josh Lambo799688
P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Logan Cooke749281

The Jaguars roster is loaded with athletic talent. There are an impressive ten players with 90+ speed and 22 with acceleration of 90+. On offense Blake Bortles (93 throw power, 84 short accuracy) is not brilliant, but he is mobile enough to be a threat on the ground and that is always productive. Leonard Fournette (92 speed, 95 trucking) is the biggest threat, and with a strong offensive line you can really pound the ball for the most part. On the outside the likes of Keelan Cole (90 speed, 85 catching) is a good threat, as is rookie DJ Chark Jr (94 speed, 93 jumping).

The real power of this roster is on defense though. The defensive line is deep and brilliant. Calais Campbell (92 block shedding, 90 finesse moves) can play inside or outside, while Yannick Ngakoue (88 acceleration, 90 finesse moves) and Dante Fowler Jr (88 acceleration, 84 finesse moves) are terrific pass rusher options outside, while Malik Jackson (87 power moves, 86 tackle) and Marcell Dareus (94 strength, 89 tackle) are impressive defensive tackles that are useful in all facets of the game. 

At linebacker, Telvin Smith Sr (88 speed, 95 play recognition) and Myles Jack (87 speed, 85 tackle) are wonderful in coverage as well as against the run. The secondary is also full of quality. Jalen Ramsey (96 man coverage, 93 zone coverage) and AJ Bouye (91 man coverage, 93 zone coverage) are the two best corners in Madden 19, and the safety pairing of Tashaun Gipson Sr (87 play recognition, 84 zone coverage) and Barry Church (84 play recognition, 78 zone coverage) are also very difficult to beat. There is no soft spot in this defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars Playbook - Offense

I Form - Pro

I Form - Slot Flex

I Form - Tight

Strong I - Pro

Strong I - Wing

Weak I - Pro

Weak I - Slot Flex

Weak I - Wing

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Ace Slot

Singleback - Bunch

Singleback - Deuce Close

Singleback - Dice Slot

Singleback - Wing Pair

Singleback - Wing Stack

Singleback - Wing Tight

Singleback - Wing Tight Z

Singleback -  Y Trips

Shotgun - Ace Offset

Shotgun - Bunch

Shotgun - Doubles Offset

Shotgun - Doubles Y Off Wk

Shotgun - Empty Base

Shotgun - Empty Trey Stack

Shotgun - Open Flex

Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot

Shotgun - Stack HB Wk

Shotgun - Tight

Shotgun - Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun - Trips TE Offset

Shotgun -Trips Y-Flex

Shotgun - Y Off Trips Wk

The Jaguars offensive playbook has a lot of under center, and specifically I formation, sets which lends it to being a strong run and play action playbook. There are enough shotgun sets to entice a passing player, but there aren't as many quality passing plays as other playbooks. Singleback Deuce Close is really nice though, and can lead to a lot of confusion with the HB Wham, Counter Y, and PA X Post Cross plays.

Jacksonville Jaguars Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Normal

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Jaguars defensive playbook is the best 4-3 defensive playbook in Madden 19. It has five strong 4-3 formations that have a good mix of overload blitzes, basic plays, and disguised coverages. The 46 Normal is a really nice changeup formation, and the nickel and dime sub packages are strong too.

