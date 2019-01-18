Madden 19: Arizona Cardinals Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Arizona Cardinals are the oldest continually run football team in America, originally starting in Chicago and eventually coming to Arizona in 1988. For all that history though, their last championship came in 1947. Since then they have made the Super Bowl just once, in 2008 when they lost in the last minute to Pittsburgh. The last great Cardinals team was in 2015 under Bruce Arians when they made it to the NFC championship game, but since then they have been going backwards. In 2018 they have a new rookie quarterback to lead the team, can you finally deliver a championship to the Cardinals?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Arizona Cardinals have a very poor 73 overall rating in Madden 19. This is tied for worst in the game with the New York giants. However, it isn't all terrible for the Cardinals. The defense is the star of the show, picking up a 79 rating which puts it above four other teams and tied with three. Offensively the Cardinals are one of the worst in Madden 19 with a rating of 73, but they do have some talent and a young quarterback to build around.

Patrick Peterson, Cornerback (OVR 92)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$37.9 million

2018 Cap Hit: $10.9 million

Best Stats: Jumping (97), Agility (95), Speed (93), Press (93), Man Coverage (92), Acceleration (92), Zone Coverage (91), Play Recognition (89)

The Cardinals took Patrick Peterson with the fifth-overall pick in 2011 and they were rewarded with one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. Peterson picked off 9 passes in his first two seasons before quarterbacks began to throw away from him with regularity. Peterson has been a terrific man-to-man cover corner, but also an excellent return man. He scored 4 punt return touchdowns as a rookie, but the Cardinals quickly removed him from that role as his importance to the defense increased.

David Johnson, Running Back (OVR 87)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$27 million

2018 Cap Hit: $6.66 million

Best Stats: Agility (93), Speed (92), Juke Move (92), Acceleration (91), Vision (89), Carrying (86), Stiff Arm (86), Break Tackle (86)

David Johnson came into the NFL as a third-round pick for the Cardinals in 2015. He saw little action early on as a rookie, but injuries to others gave him a chance to take over the role and he was an immediate hit. In 2016 he became the starter and was one of the most productive players in the NFL. He racked up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and a total of 20 touchdowns on his way to a spot on the First Team All-Pro. Injury sidelined Johnson for all but half a game in 2017, but he returns in 2018 as one of the most complete running backs in football, capable of dominating both on the ground and as a receiver.

Chandler Jones, Defensive End (OVR 84)

Age: 28 touch

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$55.2 million

2018 Cap Hit: $12.3 million

Best Stats: Acceleration (86), Play Recognition (85), Tackle (85), Pursuit (85), Power Moves (84), Strength (83)

Chandler Jones was a first-round pick for the New England Patriots in 2012. He quickly became one of the most consistent edge defenders in the NFL. In his second season he racked up 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He was a big part of the Patriots run to Super Bowl XLIX but toward the end of his rookie contract he was traded to Arizona. Since getting to Phoenix Jones has become an even better pass rusher. In two years with the Cardinals he has 28 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 54 QB hits.

Josh Rosen, Quarterback (OVR 74)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$17.56 million

2018 Cap Hit: $4.25 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (93), Short Accuracy (85), Acceleration (84), Throw Under Pressure (82), Play Action (82), Medium Accuracy (79)

The Cardinals took Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Rosen was a three-year starter at UCLA and left with 9,340 yards, 59 touchdowns and a 60.9 completion percentage. Those numbers are far from amazing, but Rosen's mobility, arm talent, and ability to read defenses impressed scouts. Rosen is a nice quarterback to build around in Madden 19 and will provide enough offense to begin with.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Josh Rosen 74 75 93 85 79 78 82 82 Mike Glennon 70 69 92 82 77 74 77 69

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching David Johnson 87 92 93 84 86 90 70 TJ Logan 73 93 92 80 79 83 69 Chase Edmonds 73 88 90 77 84 86 69 DJ Foster 64 90 89 70 79 74 69

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Derrick Coleman 63 87 70 83 53 62 67 46

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Larry Fitzgerald 85 83 85 92 93 81 78 92 93 82 96 Christian Kirk 76 91 90 83 81 80 79 81 81 67 85 JJ Nelson 72 96 92 78 79 75 79 76 79 63 86 Chad Williams 71 90 85 79 85 74 76 81 85 74 85 Trent Sherfield 70 91 87 83 77 71 69 78 77 68 79 Malachi Dupre 65 88 86 83 68 69 69 76 85 66 93 Jalen Tolliver 65 88 84 80 69 67 70 77 78 63 89 Pharoh Cooper 65 87 91 78 67 66 71 70 75 63 85

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Jermaine Gresham 79 80 81 83 71 67 67 56 Ricky Seals-Jones 76 83 79 81 73 70 69 56 John Phillips 71 76 69 76 68 63 59 58 Darrell Daniels 69 86 83 76 60 56 53 56 Aaron Brewer 44 71 65 55 47 42 37 53

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Mike Iupati 77 61 92 72 80 85 86 Justin Pugh 77 67 88 77 77 88 87 DJ Humphries 76 68 88 75 82 86 85 Alex Boone 72 63 90 72 71 87 84 Joe Barksdale 72 59 88 77 73 76 79 AQ Shipley 71 62 87 74 72 78 85 Oday Aboushi 69 56 79 73 73 83 82 Jeremy Vujnovich 68 75 90 69 71 76 75 Mason Cole 68 61 79 74 76 80 81 Colby Gossett 68 66 87 74 74 74 77 John Wetzel 67 57 86 71 74 79 78 Will Holden 67 57 85 73 74 75 77 Rees Odhiambo 66 64 83 72 70 77 76 Korey Cunningham 65 76 83 72 71 78 76 Zack Golditch 63 65 81 70 71 74 75 Daniel Munyer 62 64 78 69 74 80 82

DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves Chandler Jones 84 79 81 83 78 75 84 Markus Golden 76 81 72 69 74 63 77 Benson Mayowa 75 80 79 70 72 80 67 Gabe Martin 69 84 77 75 66 73 63 Zach Moore 67 78 75 78 75 76 67 Cameron Malveaux 66 80 73 76 78 69 76 Vontarrius Dora 63 72 74 76 71 64 68

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Corey Peters 80 70 88 80 58 83 84 Robert Nkemdiche 77 77 82 72 79 72 85 Rodney Gunter 73 72 81 80 57 71 78 Olsen Pierre 73 66 79 77 53 81 79 Vincent Valentine 70 66 79 80 68 80 83 Pasoni Tasini 66 70 86 75 59 71 82

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Haason Reddick 76 88 87 82 83 75 81 63 62 Deone Bucannon 74 89 83 80 89 77 79 53 63 Jeremy Cash 65 85 83 78 83 58 75 50 60 Dennis Gardeck 62 85 72 75 76 46 76 50 60

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Josh Bynes 74 77 76 85 81 80 85 58 68 Gerald Hodges Jr 70 78 84 86 83 73 80 52 59 Joe Walker 67 85 84 84 79 66 76 49 58 Thurston Armbrister 60 83 82 74 78 58 74 57 61

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Patrick Peterson 92 93 92 95 92 91 93 Budda Baker 80 90 90 92 78 72 72 David Amerson 75 89 91 87 75 69 79 Brandon Williams 70 93 92 91 71 68 72 Chris Jones 60 87 87 83 70 68 67

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Tre Boston 83 86 89 88 84 80 84 Antoine Bethea 80 86 87 82 82 75 80

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage DJ Swearinger Sr 84 86 91 72 82 79 84 Rudy Ford 69 92 93 73 56 69 67 Ezekiel Turner 60 84 90 68 53 61 66

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Andy Lee (P) 79 96 85 Phil Dawson (K) 77 92 82 Zane Gonzalez (K) 74 96 78

The Cardinals roster doesn't rate very well, but there is talent dotted all over the team. Josh Rosen (93 throw power, 85 short accuracy) is a good young quarterback to build around, and he has an excellent running back in David Johnson (92 speed, 92 juke move) to lean on. At wide receiver there is the legendary Larry Fitzgerald (96 jumping, 93 spectacular catch) as well as the speedster JJ Nelson (96 speed, 86 jumping), however there is a lack of talent at tight end and the offensive line is in particular need of an upgrade at every position.

Defensively things are a little better for the Cardinals. They have good pass rush thanks to Chandler Jones (85 play recognition, 84 power moves) and decent defensive tackles in Corey Peters (88 strength, 80 power moves) and Robert Nkemdiche (86 acceleration, 84 hit power). Haason Reddick (89 acceleration, 83 hit power) brings some more pressure from linebacker and Deone Bucannon (91 acceleration, 89 hit power) can cover a lot of ground too. Patrick Peterson (97 jumping, 92 man coverage) is a brilliant cornerback and Budda Baker (92 agility, 79 man coverage) is a good #2 while Tre Boston (84 zone coverage, 84 play recognition) and DJ Swearinger (84 zone coverage, 83 press) make a nice safety pairing.

Arizona Cardinals Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Tight

Weak I Wing

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch Ace

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Doubles South

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Stack

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Bunch TE

Shotgun Ace Slot Offset

Shotgun Bunch HB Str

Shotgun Doubles

Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide

Shotgun Empty Trey Flex

Shotgun Trey Stack

Shotgun Flip Trips

Shotgun Split Close

Shotgun Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun Tight

Shotgun Trey

Shotgun Trips HB Wk

Shotgun Wing Stack

Shotgun Y Off Trio Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Arizona Cardinals offensive playbook is a very nice one for shotgun heavy players. Formations like Split Close and Bunch HB Str put defenses in tough spots with the receivers and also leaves David Johnson with a lot of advantageous routes. There are a couple of stack formations that give receivers easy releases, while Shotgun Tight and Shotgun Trey also open up the deep route combinations to really stretch the field. There are enough under center formations to chew the clock too if that is more your style.

Arizona Cardinals Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Arizona Cardinals defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 playbook. You have the standard 4-3 formations which offer few surprises, but the 4-4 Split formation is a nice change-up front. You get the usual nickel formations too, though fewer than some other 4-3 playbooks. There are just three nickel formations and one dime look. Big Nickel Over G is going to be the best sub package here.﻿