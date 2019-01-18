header decal
18 Jan 2019

Madden 19: Arizona Cardinals Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Cardinals are rebuilding their roster after a deep playoff run in 2015. They have a promising quarterback, can you create a talented roster and win the Super Bowl?

Team Rating

Patrick Peterson, Cornerback (OVR 92)

David Johnson, Running Back (OVR 87)

Chandler Jones, Defensive End (OVR 84)

Josh Rosen, Quarterback (OVR 74)

Full Roster & Depth Chart

Arizona Cardinals Playbook - Offense

Arizona Cardinals Playbook - Defense

The Arizona Cardinals are the oldest continually run football team in America, originally starting in Chicago and eventually coming to Arizona in 1988. For all that history though, their last championship came in 1947. Since then they have made the Super Bowl just once, in 2008 when they lost in the last minute to Pittsburgh. The last great Cardinals team was in 2015 under Bruce Arians when they made it to the NFC championship game, but since then they have been going backwards. In 2018 they have a new rookie quarterback to lead the team, can you finally deliver a championship to the Cardinals?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Arizona Cardinals have a very poor 73 overall rating in Madden 19. This is tied for worst in the game with the New York giants. However, it isn't all terrible for the Cardinals. The defense is the star of the show, picking up a 79 rating which puts it above four other teams and tied with three. Offensively the Cardinals are one of the worst in Madden 19 with a rating of 73, but they do have some talent and a young quarterback to build around.

Patrick Peterson, Cornerback (OVR 92)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$37.9 million

2018 Cap Hit: $10.9 million

Best Stats: Jumping (97), Agility (95), Speed (93), Press (93), Man Coverage (92), Acceleration (92), Zone Coverage (91), Play Recognition (89)

The Cardinals took Patrick Peterson with the fifth-overall pick in 2011 and they were rewarded with one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. Peterson picked off 9 passes in his first two seasons before quarterbacks began to throw away from him with regularity. Peterson has been a terrific man-to-man cover corner, but also an excellent return man. He scored 4 punt return touchdowns as a rookie, but the Cardinals quickly removed him from that role as his importance to the defense increased.

David Johnson, Running Back (OVR 87)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$27 million

2018 Cap Hit: $6.66 million

Best Stats: Agility (93), Speed (92), Juke Move (92), Acceleration (91), Vision (89), Carrying (86), Stiff Arm (86), Break Tackle (86)

David Johnson came into the NFL as a third-round pick for the Cardinals in 2015. He saw little action early on as a rookie, but injuries to others gave him a chance to take over the role and he was an immediate hit. In 2016 he became the starter and was one of the most productive players in the NFL. He racked up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and a total of 20 touchdowns on his way to a spot on the First Team All-Pro. Injury sidelined Johnson for all but half a game in 2017, but he returns in 2018 as one of the most complete running backs in football, capable of dominating both on the ground and as a receiver.

Chandler Jones, Defensive End (OVR 84)

Age: 28 touch

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$55.2 million

2018 Cap Hit: $12.3 million

Best Stats: Acceleration (86), Play Recognition (85), Tackle (85), Pursuit (85), Power Moves (84), Strength (83)

Chandler Jones was a first-round pick for the New England Patriots in 2012. He quickly became one of the most consistent edge defenders in the NFL. In his second season he racked up 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He was a big part of the Patriots run to Super Bowl XLIX but toward the end of his rookie contract he was traded to Arizona. Since getting to Phoenix Jones has become an even better pass rusher. In two years with the Cardinals he has 28 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 54 QB hits.

Josh Rosen, Quarterback (OVR 74)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$17.56 million

2018 Cap Hit: $4.25 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (93), Short Accuracy (85), Acceleration (84), Throw Under Pressure (82), Play Action (82), Medium Accuracy (79)

The Cardinals took Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Rosen was a three-year starter at UCLA and left with 9,340 yards, 59 touchdowns and a 60.9 completion percentage. Those numbers are far from amazing, but Rosen's mobility, arm talent, and ability to read defenses impressed scouts. Rosen is a nice quarterback to build around in Madden 19 and will provide enough offense to begin with.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Josh Rosen7475938579788282
Mike Glennon7069928277747769
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
David Johnson87929384869070
TJ Logan73939280798369
Chase Edmonds73889077848669
DJ Foster64908970797469
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Derrick Coleman6387708353626746
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Larry Fitzgerald8583859293817892938296
Christian Kirk7691908381807981816785
JJ Nelson7296927879757976796386
Chad Williams7190857985747681857485
Trent Sherfield7091878377716978776879
Malachi Dupre6588868368696976856693
Jalen Tolliver6588848069677077786389
Pharoh Cooper6587917867667170756385
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Jermaine Gresham7980818371676756
Ricky Seals-Jones7683798173706956
John Phillips7176697668635958
Darrell Daniels6986837660565356
Aaron Brewer4471655547423753
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Mike Iupati77619272808586
Justin Pugh77678877778887
DJ Humphries76688875828685
Alex Boone72639072718784
Joe Barksdale72598877737679
AQ Shipley71628774727885
Oday Aboushi69567973738382
Jeremy Vujnovich68759069717675
Mason Cole68617974768081
Colby Gossett68668774747477
John Wetzel67578671747978
Will Holden67578573747577
Rees Odhiambo66648372707776
Korey Cunningham65768372717876
Zack Golditch63658170717475
Daniel Munyer62647869748082
DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves&nbsp;
Chandler Jones84798183787584
Markus Golden76817269746377
Benson Mayowa75807970728067
Gabe Martin69847775667363
Zach Moore67787578757667
Cameron Malveaux66807376786976
Vontarrius Dora63727476716468
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Corey Peters80708880588384
Robert Nkemdiche77778272797285
Rodney Gunter73728180577178
Olsen Pierre73667977538179
Vincent Valentine70667980688083
Pasoni Tasini66708675597182
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Haason Reddick768887828375816362
Deone Bucannon748983808977795363
Jeremy Cash658583788358755060
Dennis Gardeck628572757646765060
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Josh Bynes747776858180855868
Gerald Hodges Jr707884868373805259
Joe Walker678584847966764958
Thurston Armbrister608382747858745761
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Patrick Peterson92939295929193
Budda Baker80909092787272
David Amerson75899187756979
Brandon Williams70939291716872
Chris Jones60878783706867
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Tre Boston83868988848084
Antoine Bethea80868782827580
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
DJ Swearinger Sr84869172827984
Rudy Ford69929373566967
Ezekiel Turner60849068536166
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Andy Lee (P)799685
Phil Dawson (K)779282
Zane Gonzalez (K)749678

The Cardinals roster doesn't rate very well, but there is talent dotted all over the team. Josh Rosen (93 throw power, 85 short accuracy) is a good young quarterback to build around, and he has an excellent running back in David Johnson (92 speed, 92 juke move) to lean on. At wide receiver there is the legendary Larry Fitzgerald (96 jumping, 93 spectacular catch) as well as the speedster JJ Nelson (96 speed, 86 jumping), however there is a lack of talent at tight end and the offensive line is in particular need of an upgrade at every position.

Defensively things are a little better for the Cardinals. They have good pass rush thanks to Chandler Jones (85 play recognition, 84 power moves) and decent defensive tackles in Corey Peters (88 strength, 80 power moves) and Robert Nkemdiche (86 acceleration, 84 hit power). Haason Reddick (89 acceleration, 83 hit power) brings some more pressure from linebacker and Deone Bucannon (91 acceleration, 89 hit power) can cover a lot of ground too. Patrick Peterson (97 jumping, 92 man coverage) is a brilliant cornerback and Budda Baker (92 agility, 79 man coverage) is a good #2 while Tre Boston (84 zone coverage, 84 play recognition) and DJ Swearinger (84 zone coverage, 83 press) make a nice safety pairing.

Arizona Cardinals Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Tight

Weak I Wing

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch Ace

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Doubles South

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Stack

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Bunch TE

Shotgun Ace Slot Offset

Shotgun Bunch HB Str

Shotgun Doubles

Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide

Shotgun Empty Trey Flex

Shotgun Trey Stack

Shotgun Flip Trips

Shotgun Split Close

Shotgun Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun Tight

Shotgun Trey

Shotgun Trips HB Wk

Shotgun Wing Stack

Shotgun Y Off Trio Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Arizona Cardinals offensive playbook is a very nice one for shotgun heavy players. Formations like Split Close and Bunch HB Str put defenses in tough spots with the receivers and also leaves David Johnson with a lot of advantageous routes. There are a couple of stack formations that give receivers easy releases, while Shotgun Tight and Shotgun Trey also open up the deep route combinations to really stretch the field. There are enough under center formations to chew the clock too if that is more your style.

Arizona Cardinals Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Arizona Cardinals defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 playbook. You have the standard 4-3 formations which offer few surprises, but the 4-4 Split formation is a nice change-up front. You get the usual nickel formations too, though fewer than some other 4-3 playbooks. There are just three nickel formations and one dime look. Big Nickel Over G is going to be the best sub package here.﻿

