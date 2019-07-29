Madden 20: Salt Lake City franchise relocation guide

Relocations seem to happen all the time in the modern NFL.

The Rams left St. Louis just a few years ago for the promise of a new stadium in Los Angeles, with the San Diego Chargers soon following suit. The Raiders have recently decided to swap Oakland for Las Vegas﻿ and will move into their new home in 2020. Now you too can move your favorite NFL franchise in Madden 20’s Franchise Mode.

Here is everything you need to know about moving to Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City stats

Fan interest: 2/6

Market size: Small

Personality: Loyal

Utah doesn’t have a football team. In fact, it doesn’t have much compared to its neighboring states, but you can bring the NFL to Salt Lake City. The market isn’t huge, especially compared to the likes of London or Mexico City, but filling in some of the map and bringing the NFL to a new region has an appeal of its own.

The three teams you can choose between are the Elks, the Flyers, and the Pioneers.

