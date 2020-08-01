Football Manager 2021: Who will be the best Wonderkids on the upcoming football sim? – Bellingham, Greenwood, Gravenberch & more

Picking out the diamonds from the rough can be tough, who’s going to be worth securing in FM21?

The release of Football Manager 2021 has been officially confirmed by Sports Interactive – albeit a little bit later than we expected!

The expected November release will come around before we know it, and we’re sure you want to be prepped ready to dive into the transfer market and pick up the best young talent.

Here are our predictions for the top Wonderkids to sign on FM 2021!

Jude Bellingham

As far as Wonderkids go, there aren’t many who are hotter property than Borussia Dortmunds new man, Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham became the most expensive 17-year-old in the history of football last month when he completed his move to Germany for a fee “in the region of £20 million”.

€9.2 million! You’ll be paying much more to pick up Bellingham in FM 21!

The youngster had a value of around £10 million in FM 20, and whilst we are sure that value will have gone up ten-fold by the time FM 21 drops, we’re sure his potential will have rocketed in a similar fashion.

He won’t be an easy one to prise away from Dortmund, but he’ll be worthwhile should you capture his signature.

Mason Greenwood

Another English youngster who is making quite the name for himself is Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood.

The 18-year-old striker has firmly established himself as one of the hottest youngsters on the planet, playing a key role for United as they secured a top-four finish and qualification for next seasons UEFA Champions League.

VALUE! Mason Greenwood’s value is going to keep going up, and up, and up!

He’s up there with the favourites to win next seasons Premier League Young Player of the Year award, and if he continues to find the net at the rate he has been doing of late, it won’t be long before he’s a regular in United’s starting eleven.

As with Bellingham, it won’t be easy to persuade United to part with Greenwood, but his potential is sure to be sky high in the upcoming title.

Ryan Gravenberch

It wouldn’t be an FM Wonderkids list without an Ajax player now would it?

The Dutch giants are well renowned for producing world class talent through their famed academy setup, and they seem to have found another star in Ryan Gravenberch.

POTENTIAL! Gravenberch has been a key man for ten Hag this season

The 18-year-old Dutch midfielder became the youngest player to ever represent the club in the Eredivisie when he made his debut back in September, and has become a regular in Erik ten Hag’s side.

The central midfielder has drawn comparisons to the likes of Paul Pogba thanks to his physical attributes on the pitch. He was one of the most sought after Wonderkids on FM 20, and we imagine he’ll be even better on FM 21!

Thiago Almada

Thiago Almada is hot property at the minute – the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have been rumoured to be interested – and with good reason.

The 19-year-old Argentine has impressed massively for Velez Sarsfield this season – with his range of passing and creative abilities making him a sure bet for a big-money move in the near future.

But for the time being, there is no indication that he will be heading anywhere in the foreseeable future, meaning that he should be slightly easier to pick up than some of the other names on this list.

But as far as potential goes, he shouldn’t be too much lower than his fellow Wonderkids!

Mohamed Ihattaren

Yet another Dutch youngster who is making himself known across Europe is PSV’s attacking midfielder, Mohamed Ihattaren.

Bargain! Could Ihattaren be a dark horse in FM 21?

The 18-year-old has pledged his future to the Netherlands – having been eligible for his parents homeland of Morocco – a decision which has pleased those associated with the Orajne no end!

His value was around the £6million mark on FM 20, but after a breakout year for PSV, we imagine he will be a much hotter prospect on FM 21!

