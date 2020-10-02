Football Manager 2021: Best teams to manage for a long save

The new Football Manager is just around the corner.

With each new game, the temptation to just settle in with your favourite team or a giant of European football is tempting. However, that's not always the best way to go for an enjoyable long-term FM save.

So who should you take on when you load up FM21?

RB Leipzig

The shock of a Champions League semi-final was met with the departure of their star striker Timo Werner to Chelsea.

Leipzig have had a fairly meteoric and now comfortably occupy the #3 spot in the Bundesliga. The question is can they survive the raiding of their talent by the giants of Europe?

THE MARK OF SUCCESS: Red Bull has tasted glory nearly everywhere, except at the top of football

It's started with Werner, but Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Sabitzer, and Dani Olmo are all in the crosshairs of bigger teams.

Navigating their path back to the latter stages of the Champions League and trying to break the grip of Bayern on German football will be hard enough, doing it while turning over a young squad and trying to pick out which players to invest in will be a real challenge.

Wigan Athletic

Big challenges don't only exist in those fighting for European success though.

In 2013 Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup, however they were also relegated from the Premier League. Since then they have been relegated from the Championship, won League One, been relegated again, won League One again, and then finally entered administration and have been relegated once again.

With financial woes but a strong Premier League history on their side, building Wigan back up will be a long and difficult road. With minimal money and big expectations, it will be a tough one.

Wolves

Up in the top league of English football, one team has begun to make a name for themselves.

Wolves and their army of Portuguese players are pushing their way into continental football and battling with the big boys. Getting them into the top 4 will be a big achievement.

THE BRIGHT LIGHTS: Can you take Wolves all the way to the top?

However, with Diogo Jota now gone to Liverpool and other teams sniffing around the quality players in the squad it will be hard to keep the momentum going.

Wolves also demand that you prioritise signing Portuguese players in FM20, making balancing your squad very hard.

Barcelona

Where's the challenge here you may ask.

Well, Luis Suarez is gone and more importantly, Lionel Messi is very upset. Will FM21 start with Messi demanding a transfer? Will Sports Interactive code in early retirement for the Argentine star? And what about Barca's financial troubles?

SUPERSTAR: Messi is a god, but can you keep Barca at the top when he's gone?

You could land at Camp Nou and have to sell off the likes of Ansu Fati to keep the club above water.

The expectations are competition at the sharp end of the Champions League and plenty of silverware, but that will be hard when Messi is gone.

AC Milan

One of the biggest sleeping giants in European football is AC Milan.

With 18 Serie A titles and seven Champions Leagues they are one of the most successful clubs ever, but they are nearing a decade without a major honour.

The addition of Sandro Tonali adds some youthful intent to Milan's side, but toppling the might of Juventus (Sorry, Zebre) will be no easy task.

