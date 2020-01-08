Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Football Manager 2020 predicts EFL Championship final table

Football Manager

With around 20 games to go left in the campaign, who do you think will win promotion?

FM20-Bielsa

The EFL Championship is famously one of the toughest divisions to get out of, with a load of huge clubs including West Brom, Leeds, Swansea, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers battling it out in English football’s second tier.

There is around 20 games to go in the season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United leading the way – tied on 52 points with West Bromwich Albion, managed by Slaven Bilic.

The pair have a nine-point gap ahead of the chasing pack, with Brentford, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham not giving up hope of automatic promotion.

Only the top two will reach the promised land of the Premier League, but if you can’t wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds… Football Manager has you covered, in collaboration with Championship sponsors Sky Bet.

NOW WATCH BELOW: All the managerial tips you need for FM20!

Current EFL Championship table

sky-bet-championship-table-8-jan-20
FRONT RUNNERS: Can anyone catch Leeds and West Brom?

It’s not all about the Championship title and automatic promotion of course, with Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Swansea currently in the play-off places.

Don’t expect that to remain with a host of other clubs looking to gatecrash the play-off party.

Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull, Preston, Bristol City, Cardiff, Blackburn and Reading are all within six points off the play-off spots. Don’t count the in-form Middlesbrough too, with ‘Boro winning their last four fixtures.

READ MORE: Wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga is a must-buy on Football Manager 2020

And what about life at the bottom?

Four teams are battling relegation, but Stoke look to be slowly getting out of trouble with three wins in their last six, thanks to the appointment of Michael O’Neill.

As for Wigan, Barnsley, and Luton, things aren’t looking so good in the relegation zone.

Can they turn it around? Let’s look at the Football Manager 2020 simmed Championship table…

Click “Next” to see how the Championship table will finish…

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by

I am RealSport's Editor-in-Chief having covered almost everything across the board on the platform. Starting with content on football and the Chinese Super League, I have expanded into esports and gaming, via a stint as rugby editor.

With RS now focused on gaming and working alongside Gfinity, I led the site's coverage on the football titles of FIFA, Football Manager and PES. This has enabled me to cover official esports events such as the FIFA eWorld Cup, FUT Champions Cups and the Gfinity FIFA Series.

Elsewhere, I have been published in The Sunday Times and Variety magazine, as well as working in the offices of Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Hampshire CCC.

0 Comments

