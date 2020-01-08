Football Manager 2020 predicts EFL Championship final table

The EFL Championship is famously one of the toughest divisions to get out of, with a load of huge clubs including West Brom, Leeds, Swansea, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers battling it out in English football’s second tier.

There is around 20 games to go in the season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United leading the way – tied on 52 points with West Bromwich Albion, managed by Slaven Bilic.

The pair have a nine-point gap ahead of the chasing pack, with Brentford, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham not giving up hope of automatic promotion.

Only the top two will reach the promised land of the Premier League, but if you can’t wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds… Football Manager has you covered, in collaboration with Championship sponsors Sky Bet.

Current EFL Championship table

FRONT RUNNERS: Can anyone catch Leeds and West Brom?

It’s not all about the Championship title and automatic promotion of course, with Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Swansea currently in the play-off places.

Don’t expect that to remain with a host of other clubs looking to gatecrash the play-off party.

Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull, Preston, Bristol City, Cardiff, Blackburn and Reading are all within six points off the play-off spots. Don’t count the in-form Middlesbrough too, with ‘Boro winning their last four fixtures.

And what about life at the bottom?

Four teams are battling relegation, but Stoke look to be slowly getting out of trouble with three wins in their last six, thanks to the appointment of Michael O’Neill.

As for Wigan, Barnsley, and Luton, things aren’t looking so good in the relegation zone.

Can they turn it around? Let’s look at the Football Manager 2020 simmed Championship table…

